Wine Market, 34% of Growth to Originate from Europe, Technavio

NEW YORK , April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global wine market size is estimated to grow by USD 134.59 billion from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.45% during the forecast period. Europe is estimated to contribute 34%. to the growth of the global market.

Get region specific data - Download a FREE Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wine Market 2023-2027

The wine market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027.

Region Outlook

North America The U.S.

Canada Europe U.K.

Germany

France

Rest of Europe APAC China

India South America Chile

Argentina

Brazil Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Ret of the Middle East & Africa

2. Europe - The global wine market is set for significant expansion, with Europe leading the charge, expected to contribute 34% to its growth. This surge is fueled by various factors, including the influence of social media driving appreciation in countries like the UK and US.

Surprisingly, regions like Napa Valley and even Ukraine are making noteworthy strides in the industry. Italy stands out as the largest exporter, while the US leads in consumption. Eastern Europe's steady growth, along with Asia-Pacific's rapid expansion, adds to the market's momentum. Within Europe , countries like Portugal , France , Italy , and Switzerland are major consumers.

and even are making noteworthy strides in the industry. stands out as the largest exporter, while the US leads in consumption. steady growth, along with rapid expansion, adds to the market's momentum. Within , countries like , , , and are major consumers. Interestingly, non-trade consumption surpasses on-site consumption, with a notable preference for premium wines among the elderly demographic. From bustling urban centers to serene landscapes, the global love for fine wine transcends boundaries.

For detailed insights on the market share of rest of the regions and countries- Buy This Report Now

Research Analysis

In the dynamic and thriving E-commerce market, red wine continues to be a popular choice for consumers. The Wine Industry prides itself on producing high-quality, sustainable wines using organic methods. One of the key components contributing to red wine's health benefits is Resveratrol, a potent antioxidant found in grapes' skin.

This antioxidant aids in preventing Cell damage, which is linked to various health issues such as the Common cold, Bad cholesterol, and High Blood sugar levels. During Wine production, Potassium sorbate and Water are added as preservatives, while Potassium metabisulfite and Acids are used to prevent Enzymatic browning and maintain the Alcoholic beverage's stability. Tannins and Sugar add to the wine's complex Flavor and Aroma.

Fortified wine, another category, undergoes additional processing to increase its Alcohol content and enhance its unique Characteristics. Sustainability and Organic methods are increasingly adopted by wineries to ensure the production of healthier, more authentic wines. These practices not only benefit consumers but also contribute to the overall well-being of the environment.

Market Overview

In the dynamic and competitive Wine Market, producers and retailers strive to offer a diverse range of wines to cater to various tastes and preferences. The Alcohol and Tobacco Trade and Industry Association plays a crucial role in the regulation of wine production and sales.

Champagne and other sparkling wines, red wines, whites, and rosés are produced in various regions and countries, such as France, Italy, and Australia. Producers use traditional and modern methods to create unique and high-quality wines.

Consumers appreciate the art and craftsmanship behind each bottle, making the wine industry an essential part of our social and cultural fabric. The market is constantly evolving, with new trends and innovations shaping the way we enjoy and appreciate wine.

To understand more about this market- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio