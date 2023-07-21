Wine Market to grow by USD 134.59 billion from 2022 to 2027|Rising use of online sales channels to drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The wine market size is estimated to increase by USD 134.59 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 4.45% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. The growth of the wine market is driven by the rising use of online sales channels. Consumers in the market are being offered a wide range of choices due to the presence of online stores and online specialty stores, along with the convenience of online shopping. There is an increasing preference for online shopping among consumers due to its convenience. Hence, the rising use of online channels to purchase wine is positively impacting the market growth. WineWell and LiquorKart are some of the prominent online distribution channels which sell wines. The emergence of online distribution channels offers vendors tremendous opportunities to tap into the consumer segment without geographical constraints as well as enhance their operational efficiencies and offer customized products to consumers. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the wine market growth during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wine Market

Wine Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The soft skills training market report covers the following areas:

Wine Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Accolade Wines Australia Ltd., Boisset Family Estates, Bronco Wine Co., Casella Wines Pty. Ltd., Castel Freres, Charlie and Echo, Delicato Family Wines, Deutsch Family Wine and Spirits, E. and J. Gallo Winery, Emiliana Organic Vineyards, Harris Organic Wines, Inglenook, Jackson Family Wines Inc., King Estate Winery, Les Domaines Barons de Rothschild Lafite, Pernod Ricard SA, The Wine Group LLC, Treasury Wine Estates Ltd., and Vina Concha y Toro SA are among some of the major market participants.

Vendor Offering

Accolade Wines Australia Ltd: The company offers wines such as Pinot Gris, Sauvignon Blanc, Riesling.

The company offers wines such as Pinot Gris, Sauvignon Blanc, Riesling. Bronco Wine Co: The company offers wines such as 1749, and 4 Hearts.

The company offers wines such as 1749, and 4 Hearts. Casella Wines Pty. Ltd: The company offers wines such as PINOT NOIR, MERLOT, SHIRAZ, and SHIRAZ CABERNET.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Customization options available as per your business needs

Access to 17000+ research report subscriptions - Buy the Report!

Wine Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Trends -

The growing prominence of private-label brands is an emerging trend in the wine market during the forecast period. Several retailers in the global wine market are selling various types of wine under their own brands to increase their revenue which is positively impacting the market. For example, Alibaba, which is a prominent retailer in China, sells different types of sparkling wine under its own brand. Private-label wine is becoming an important segment for retailers globally as they consider this segment as the best option, with profit margins that are 10%-15% higher when compared to national and global brands. Some of the prominent retailers, such as Tesco Plc and Aldi Stores Ltd., are promoting private-label wines under their own brand names. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the wine market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

Increasing competition from other alcoholic beverages is a significant challenge hindering the wine market growth during the forecast period. There is increasing competition from alternative alcoholic beverages, which can pose a significant threat to the growth of the wine market. Some of the main alternative alcoholic beverages include beer, spirits, and cocktails, which are cheaper when compared to wine and are available globally. Moreover, there is an increasing preference for sweeter and more flavorful options for alcoholic beverages over traditional wine, especially among youngsters. Hence, such factors are expected to negatively impact the wine market, which in turn will hinder the wine market growth during the forecast period.

For more details, download Sample reports

Wine Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Wine Market is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel

Off-trade



On-trade

Product

Red



Fortified



White



Sparkling

Geography

Europe



APAC



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the off-trade segment is significant during the forecast period. Some of the main offline distribution channels which sell wine include supermarkets and hypermarkets. One of the main reasons for the significant growth of the off-trade segment is that it offers a wide variety of wines from various producers, countries, and regions, making it convenient for customers to purchase a variety of wines. Off-trade distribution channel comprises retail outlets, including supermarkets, convenience stores, convenience stores, kiosks, wine and liquor stores, and online platforms. There is a growing preference among consumers for this segment due to its convenience as they tend to buy wine and consume it at home. Furthermore, the emergence of wine e-commerce portals and the increase in supermarkets, hypermarkets, and department stores across the globe it is expected to drive the global wine market growth during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities, historic (2017 to 2021) & forecast (2023-2027) – Download a Sample Report

Wine Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist wine market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the wine market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the wine market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the wine market, vendors

Gain instant lifetime access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The fortified wine market size is projected to increase by USD 5,199.91 million and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.31% between 2022 and 2027. This fortified wine market report extensively covers market segmentation by product type (sherry, port, vermouth, and others), distribution channel (off-trade and on-trade), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and middle east and Africa). The rising consumption rate of wine consumption is driving growth in the fortified wine market.

The Irish whiskey market size is projected to increase by USD 2,105.64 million, and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.34% between 2022 and 2027. This Irish whiskey market report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline trade and online trade), type (blended, single malt, single pot still, and single grain), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Increasing use of online sales channels for selling alcohol is driving the global Irish whiskey market growth.

Wine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.45% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 134.59 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.24 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accolade Wines Australia Ltd., Boisset Family Estates, Bronco Wine Co., Casella Wines Pty. Ltd., Castel Freres, Charlie and Echo, Delicato Family Wines, Deutsch Family Wine and Spirits, E. and J. Gallo Winery, Emiliana Organic Vineyards, Harris Organic Wines, Inglenook, Jackson Family Wines Inc., King Estate Winery, Les Domaines Barons de Rothschild Lafite, Pernod Ricard SA, The Wine Group LLC, Treasury Wine Estates Ltd., and Vina Concha y Toro SA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global wine market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global wine market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Off-trade - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Off-trade - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Off-trade - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Off-trade - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Off-trade - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 On-trade - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on On-trade - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on On-trade - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on On-trade - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on On-trade - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Red - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Red - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Red - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Red - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Red - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Fortified - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Fortified - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Fortified - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Fortified - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Fortified - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 White - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on White - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on White - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 58: Chart on White - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on White - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Sparkling - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Sparkling - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Sparkling - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Sparkling - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Sparkling - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 67: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 69: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 109: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 111: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 112: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 117: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Accolade Wines Australia Ltd.

Exhibit 119: Accolade Wines Australia Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Accolade Wines Australia Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Accolade Wines Australia Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 Bronco Wine Co.

Exhibit 122: Bronco Wine Co. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Bronco Wine Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Bronco Wine Co. - Key offerings

12.5 Casella Wines Pty. Ltd.

Exhibit 125: Casella Wines Pty. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Casella Wines Pty. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Casella Wines Pty. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 Castel Freres

Exhibit 128: Castel Freres - Overview



Exhibit 129: Castel Freres - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Castel Freres - Key offerings

12.7 Charlie and Echo

Exhibit 131: Charlie and Echo - Overview



Exhibit 132: Charlie and Echo - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Charlie and Echo - Key offerings

12.8 Delicato Family Wines

Exhibit 134: Delicato Family Wines - Overview



Exhibit 135: Delicato Family Wines - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Delicato Family Wines - Key offerings

12.9 Deutsch Family Wine and Spirits

Exhibit 137: Deutsch Family Wine and Spirits - Overview



Exhibit 138: Deutsch Family Wine and Spirits - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Deutsch Family Wine and Spirits - Key offerings

12.10 E. and J. Gallo Winery

Exhibit 140: E. and J. Gallo Winery - Overview



Exhibit 141: E. and J. Gallo Winery - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: E. and J. Gallo Winery - Key offerings

12.11 Emiliana Organic Vineyards

Exhibit 143: Emiliana Organic Vineyards - Overview



Exhibit 144: Emiliana Organic Vineyards - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Emiliana Organic Vineyards - Key offerings

12.12 Harris Organic Wines

Exhibit 146: Harris Organic Wines - Overview



Exhibit 147: Harris Organic Wines - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Harris Organic Wines - Key offerings

12.13 Jackson Family Wines Inc.

Exhibit 149: Jackson Family Wines Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Jackson Family Wines Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Jackson Family Wines Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 King Estate Winery

Exhibit 152: King Estate Winery - Overview



Exhibit 153: King Estate Winery - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: King Estate Winery - Key offerings

12.15 Pernod Ricard SA

Exhibit 155: Pernod Ricard SA - Overview



Exhibit 156: Pernod Ricard SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Pernod Ricard SA - Key offerings

12.16 The Wine Group LLC

Exhibit 158: The Wine Group LLC - Overview



Exhibit 159: The Wine Group LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: The Wine Group LLC - Key offerings

12.17 Treasury Wine Estates Ltd.

Exhibit 161: Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 162: Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 163: Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 165: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 166: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 167: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 168: Research methodology



Exhibit 169: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 170: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 171: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio