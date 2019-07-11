'Wine on Wheels' Portland Fundraiser to Benefit United Spinal Association and Wheelchair Users Nationwide: Great Wines for a Great Cause

NEW YORK, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- United Spinal Association and Wheeling Forward are co-hosting Wine on Wheels in Portland, Oregon on August 1 at the Ecotrust Rooftop Terrace to raise funds to improve the quality of life and independence of wheelchair users nationwide.

Wine on Wheels will bring together Portland's finest sommeliers and serve over 75 fine wines from Oregon and beyond. The event will include exclusive tastings, locally-sourced appetizers, and a silent auction.

Proceeds raised from Wine on Wheels will benefit United Spinal and help provide wheelchairs users valuable information and resources on leading active, healthy lives through the organization's membership magazine New Mobility.

"Portland is home to a thriving community of wheelchair users and is surrounded by some of the world's premier vineyards, so why not unite the two to create an unforgettable night and a one-of-a-kind fundraiser," says Ian Ruder, editor of New Mobility. "The proceeds from this will have a transformative effect on New Mobility, allowing us to improve the way we keep telling the authentic stories of wheelchair users living their lives to the fullest."

The event will also support the work of Wheeling Forward, which initially established Wine on Wheels in New York City in 2011 to assist people with disabilities in obtaining critical community-based services and supports.

Over the last eight years, Wine on Wheels has gained notoriety in New York City as the only wine event of its kind, with more than $750K in proceeds for Wheeling Forward.

"By partnering with United Spinal Association, we hope to expand our reach and leverage wine events to support partner organizations driving progress in the disability community," said Yannick Benjamin, co-founder of Wheeling Forward. A paraplegic and sommelier himself, Benjamin was recently featured on the Today Show and has received national media attention for the passion he brings to wine and spinal cord injury.

Wine on Wheels Portland will also celebrate New Mobility's 30th anniversary with a toast and the presentation of a Lifetime Achievement Award Tim Gilmer, the longtime-editor of New Mobility who transitioned to editor emeritus last year. Gilmer set the tone of the publication for 18 years with his compassionate and insightful writing and his editorial focus.

New Mobility was launched in 1989 to bring quality journalism to an underserved readership. Since its inception, the magazine has won numerous awards, including a 2006 Independent Press Award from Utne Reader; a Maggie for best buyer's guide from the Western Publications Association; an Ozzie for best redesign from Folio; a DREAM (Disability Rights in Entertainment, Arts & Media) award from the Disability Rights Legal Center; and several EDI awards for Equality, Dignity and Independence from Easter Seals.

To support Wine on Wheels Portland or learn more about attending this event, visit https://wineonwheels.org/events/wheeling-forward-united-spinal-association-and-new-mobility-present-wine-on-wheels-portland/.

About United Spinal Association

United Spinal Association is a national 501(c) (3) nonprofit membership organization dedicated to enhancing the quality of life of all people living with spinal cord injuries and disorders (SCI/D), including veterans, and providing support and information to loved ones, care providers and professionals. It played a significant role in writing the Americans with Disabilities Act, and made important contributions to the Fair Housing Amendments Act and the Air Carrier Access Act. Membership is free and is open to all individuals with SCI/D. United Spinal was instrumental in getting New York City to create sidewalk curb ramps and accessible public transportation that has been used as a model for many United States cities.

About Wheeling Forward

Wheeling Forward helps people with disabilities experience life to the fullest and enables them to see possibility where others see insurmountable obstacles. It steps in to help recently disabled people that lack a support system and resources to obtain the services they need. Disability impacts every person's life differently and it works to address each person's diverse needs. As people adapt to life with a long-term disability, Wheeling Forward helps them navigate the health and social service systems on the way to an active life in the community.

SOURCE United Spinal Association

Related Links

http://www.unitedspinal.org

