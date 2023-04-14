CINCINNATI, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wine Rack Concepts has officially launched its Vintner Series Wine Racks. The Vintner Series offers the ability to stack wine racking with 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 foot ceiling heights. The racks are offered in pine and mahogany wood with stain and lacquer options. They offer a variety of storage styles including individual bottle, diamond bins, adjustable shelves and case storage. There are also several tasting table options, archway, glass rack and finish molding choices that arrive ready to assemble.

Wine Rack Concepts is Excited to Announce the Launch of Its Vintner Series Wine Racking. The Vintner Series Offers You a Custom Wine Cellar Look at a Fraction of the Price.

"We made the decision to manufacture this Vintner Series to fill a void in the market. Most kits have one height and there is no customization option so they tend to leave gaps and not maximize the use of the space in your wine cellar. The Vintner series gives the customer the opportunity to maximize their space by allowing the ability to stack to multiple ceiling heights. We can also provide various height moldings to account for various ceiling heights. When needed we can pre-cut racks to fit and we can make custom spacer bars when the standard fit does not work. This allows the Vintner Series to be the perfect mid-point between the limitation of kits and the full flexibility of a custom cellar. There are many racking styles and display options that are manufactured here locally in Cincinnati, Ohio-U.S.A," per owner, Jon Jansen.

This is the second signature item that Wine Rack Concepts has released in the past eight months. The Revue Series was released back in September and has been a great success in our metal wine racking options. Please visit our website at www.winerackconcepts.com to view all of our racking options.

Contact: Tony Wilke, [email protected]

513-644-5300

SOURCE Wine Rack Concepts