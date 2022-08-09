Wine Road Announces 2022 - 2023 Event Season

Annual Events Will No Longer Require Reservations at Participating Wineries

HEALDSBURG, Calif., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wine Road, an association of wineries and lodgings in Northern Sonoma County, announces their upcoming 2022 – 2023 event season featuring their three signature annual events: Wine & Food Affair, Winter WINEland, and Barrel Tasting. In a return to the events' pre-pandemic format, all three events will not require reservations, but instead allow guests to visit any participating wineries along the Wine Road.

Wine & Food Affair: November 5 - 6, 2022 , 11am – 4pm

Wine Road Northern Sonoma County

Wine Road's event season kicks off with the 24th Annual Wine & Food Affair, featuring two full days of tantalizing food and wine pairings along the Wine Road. Each participating winery offers a taste of gourmet cuisine paired with the wine of their choice, all which will be listed on the Wine Road website in late August. Tickets sales will begin on September 1, 2022, and are $125 for the weekend, $95 for Sunday only, and $25 for designated drivers.

Winter WINEland : January 14 – 15, 2023, 11am – 4pm

After the busy holiday season, Winter WINEland provides an effortless way to restock your wine cellar. This event is the perfect winter escape in which visitors can enjoy a less crowded wine country, taste new wines, or join a wine club. Advance tickets will begin on November 10, 2022, and are $95 for the weekend, $75 for Sunday only, and $10 for designated drivers. Each wine tasting ticket comes with a Wine Road branded glass and a 6-bottle wine bag.

Barrel Tasting Weekend, March 3-4-5, 2023, 11am – 4pm .

Wine Road will host its annual Barrel Tasting, offering three days of barrel sampling and the opportunity to purchase "futures" at participating wineries. Buying "futures" is a chance to buy, often at a discount, a wine that is still aging in the barrel now, then come back to the winery (or have the wine shipped) when the wine is bottled, typically within 12-18 months. Advance tickets to Barrel Tasting will go on sale January 15, 2023, and are $85 for early bird weekend tickets (Jan 15-31) or $95 for the weekend if purchased after January 31. Sunday-only tickets are $75 and designated driver tickets are $10.

