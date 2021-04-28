Wine Road Announces New '8 Days in May' Event

HEALDSBURG, Calif., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wine Road is excited to announce, "8 Days in May," a chance to enjoy wine club benefits with no strings attached! Join 40+ wineries in beautiful Sonoma County, May 24-31, and kick off summer while tasting your way along the Wine Road discovering new wineries and visiting long time favorites. Tickets are on sale now.

8 Days in May

Each winery will offer three wines for tasting, along with one or two of their wine club benefits for ticket holders. Benefits vary by winery and are listed in the detailed online program. Expect to see barrel samples available with the option to purchase futures, tasting limited "wine club only" wines, discounted shipping or discounts on wine purchases, along with some tasty bites here and there.

"We know many people are ready to get out and explore wine country. We have created this event so it has a little something for everyone," says Beth Costa, Executive Director of Wine Road. "You can come mid-week, when there will be fewer people out and about, or plan a full weekend of tasting. Your ticket is good for up to 8 days!"

Tickets are $80 per person, sold via Eventbrite. Price includes tax and fees.

To add to the fun summery vibe, the event will include a coloring contest. Each winery will have coloring pages and crayons to help get visitors started. Once completed, event attendees should share their artwork on Instagram, tag @thewineroad, use #colorwineroad and #8dayscoloringcontest. The Wine Road team will pick their favorites and send winners Wine Road swag!

Due to COVID-19 safety protocols, all tastings are reservation only, there are no walk-ins allowed, and no tickets will be sold at the door. Although reservations can be time consuming, this event cannot proceed unless all wineries abide by these rules. In addition, tickets for this event are limited and it will sell out due to the reservation and social distancing requirements. Guests should check-in with a facemask and keep it in place until seated and the wine is served, as is done when dining out.

ABOUT WINE ROAD

The Wine Road is a travel resource for those looking to visit Northern Sonoma County, which is famous for its renowned wine producers and cuisine, scenic beauty, and wine country lifestyle. The organization is made up of 200 wineries and 54 lodgings throughout the Alexander, Dry Creek, and Russian River valleys in Sonoma County.

Contact:

Mysty Stewart

7074334335

[email protected]

SOURCE Wine Road Northern Sonoma County