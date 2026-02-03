Wine School of Philadelphia Expands Teaching Staff Amid Enrollment Growth

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wine School of Philadelphia announced this week that it is hiring multiple instructors as enrollment growth and structural changes to its semester-based programs increase demand for instructional capacity.

The hiring reflects a deliberate expansion of the school's teaching staff as it prepares for an upcoming semester built around longer-format, integrated coursework. Unlike short-term classes or one-off workshops, the semester model emphasizes cumulative learning, assessment, and continuity—placing greater demands on instructional staffing.

"Enrollment growth over the past year made it clear that we needed to invest in teaching capacity," said Keith Wallace, founder of the Wine School of Philadelphia. "A semester-based structure requires more than scheduling. It requires instructors who can support continuity, rigor, and real fluency over time."

The new instructor roles are paid, ongoing positions focused on in-person instruction. Hiring is concentrated locally, reflecting the school's emphasis on classroom-based teaching and direct student engagement. The expanded instructional team will support additional course sections while maintaining small class sizes.

Founded in 2001, the Wine School of Philadelphia has long drawn students from across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. In recent years, the school has seen sustained demand from working adults and career changers seeking structured education aligned with professional development in wine and hospitality.

The hiring comes at a time when much of the wine and hospitality industry is undergoing contraction, even as demand for retraining and professional education has increased. The school's shift toward semester-based programming reflects broader changes in adult education, where longer-term instruction and skills continuity are increasingly valued.

"These hires are about infrastructure, not just staffing," Wallace said. "Instructional depth is essential to how we respond to enrollment growth and how we adapt programs to the realities of today's workforce."

The Wine School of Philadelphia expects the expanded instructional team to be in place ahead of the upcoming semester. Additional information about instructor opportunities is available at https://www.vinology.com/employ/.

Founded in 2001, the Wine School of Philadelphia is an independent wine education institution offering structured, in-person programs designed for working adults and serious students. Its curriculum emphasizes professional fluency, cultural context, and cumulative learning through semester-based instruction.

