Wine Spectator Learning Center at Sonoma State University Opens May 29

The year-long construction and expansion project transformed the existing University Commons building into a state-of-the-art learning center that includes three advanced-technology classrooms, student commons, café and garden areas, and collaborative spaces for faculty and business leaders totaling over 15,000 square feet. A generous combination of private and naming gifts totaling $11 million were secured for the project.

"This state-of-the-art center is a true reflection of both the character and business needs of our wine-growing region," said Sonoma State University President Judy K. Sakaki. "My deepest gratitude to all of our generous partners who made this dream come to fruition."

"This innovative new learning center represents two decades of collaboration among public and private individuals and organizations who share our vision to be the global leader in wine business education and research," Interim Dean of the School of Business and Economics, Dr. Karen Thompson, said.

"By bringing together business and community stakeholders from around the world, we expect this new facility will enable even more innovation, more advanced public policies, and better-trained leaders for a changing industry," Executive Director of the Wine Business Institute, Ray Johnson, said.

"All of us at Wine Spectator are proud to be part of the success of the Wine Business Institute at Sonoma State University and the grand opening of the Wine Spectator Learning Center," Marvin Shanken, chairman of M. Shanken Communications, Inc., publisher of Wine Spectator magazine said.

Construction of the project began on June 1, 2016 with an official groundbreaking ceremony attended by luminaries in government, education, and industry. For more information regarding the May 29 Grand Opening event, or for information regarding internationally-accredited wine business programs and degrees in the School of Business and Economics at Sonoma State University, please visit www.sonoma.edu/winebiz, call (707) 664-3235, or email winebiz@sonoma.edu.

