Wine Spectator names the 150 OperaWine Producers You Need to Know in 2026 during wine2wine Vinitaly Business Forum

OperaWine

Oct 05, 2025, 23:08 ET

 VERONA, Italy, Oct. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American wine magazine Wine Spectator revealed its selection of 150 Italian wine producers for OperaWine 2026, Vinitaly's grand opening event, during the wine2wine Vinitaly Business Forum in Verona, Italy, on October 5, 2025. OperaWine 2026 is scheduled to take place on  April 11, in Verona. Wine Spectator senior editor Alison Napjus unveiled the lineup of the selected producers in the presence of President of ITA – Italian Trade Agency Matteo Zoppas, President of Veronafiere Federico Bricolo, General Director of Veronafiere Adolfo Rebughini, and Vinitaly Managing Partner Stevie Kim.

After the announcement at wine2wine Vinitaly Business Forum 2025, OperaWine 2026 producers in Chicago were called on stage to pose for the traditional group photograph.
During Veronafiere and Vinitaly.USA's wine2wine Vinitaly Business Forum (October 5-6 2025), Wine Spectator senior editor Alison Napjus announced the OperaWine 2026 lineup of Italian wine producers chosen by the American wine magazine. OperaWine, which is the only tasting event that Wine Spectator organizes outside the United States, has been an important collaboration between Wine Spectator and Veronafiere, and has become a signature event for Vinitaly each year since 2012. In 2026, OperaWine producers and guests will gather on Saturday, April 11th, the day before Vinitaly starts, highlighting Italy's most outstanding wineries and showcasing some truly exceptional wines.

At the end of the first day of wine2wine Vinitaly Business Forum 2025, attendees gathered in the main stage area for the official announcement of the OperaWine 2026 selected producers. Stevie Kim opened proceedings with Matteo Zoppas, Federico Bricolo, Adolfo Rebughini and Wine Spectator's senior editor Alison Napjus, then called on stage the selected producers. There are 150 wineries for the 2026 edition, 20 more than in 2025 and including 25 wineries participating in OperaWine for the very first time.

Starting in 2026, Wine Spectator has refreshed the way it curates the OperaWine list, embracing the motto "something old, something new." The lineup of 150 wineries is now organized into three distinct groups:

  • 31 Legacy Icon wineries – historically significant wineries offering consistent qualitative excellence that have been part of OperaWine since the inaugural 2012 edition.
  • 69 Classic wineries –leaders with a strong qualitative track record.
  • The last 50 wineries will be highlighted each year according to a changing theme. For 2026, the spotlight is on New Voices, featuring estates founded from 1990 onward that stand out for their capacity for quality, innovation and the ongoing expansion of the Italian wine category.

"The decision-making process around OperaWine invitations each year is not easy. There are far too many exceptional Italian wineries deserving recognition, and it's simply impossible to include them all within the event space," Napjus explained. "That's why for 2026, we worked with Veronafiere to expand participation, increasing from 130 to 150 wineries."

She continued, "With this expansion, we also wanted to introduce something new. 'New Voices' is the theme we've chosen for the 2026 edition, and our plan is to select a different theme each year, spotlighting 50 wineries that best embody it. This new structure reflects the ever-evolving nature of Italian wine, bringing renewed vitality to OperaWine each year. For instance, OperaWine 2026 features 25 wineries making their debut and another 20 returning after a break."

The full list of Italian wine producers selected by Wine Spectator is available below and at the following link: https://www.vinitaly.com/eventi/operawine/operawine-2026/.

OperaWine 2026 | Finest Italian Wines: Great Producers Selected by Wine Spectator

Abruzzo

MASCIARELLI

Legacy Icon

Campania

FEUDI DI SAN GREGORIO

Legacy Icon

Campania

MASTROBERARDINO AGRICOLA

Legacy Icon

Friuli/Venezia-Giulia

LIVIO FELLUGA

Legacy Icon

Lazio

FAMIGLIA COTARELLA

Legacy Icon

Lombardy

CA' DEL BOSCO

Legacy Icon

Lombardy

NINO NEGRI

Legacy Icon

Marche

UMANI RONCHI

Legacy Icon

Piedmont

ALDO CONTERNO

Legacy Icon

Piedmont

GIUSEPPE MASCARELLO & FIGLIO

Legacy Icon

Piedmont

PAOLO SCAVINO

Legacy Icon

Puglia

TORMARESCA TENUTA BOCCA DI LUPO

Legacy Icon

Sicily

DONNAFUGATA

Legacy Icon

Sicily

PLANETA

Legacy Icon

Sicily

TASCA D'ALMERITA

Legacy Icon

Trentino/Alto Adige

FERRARI TRENTO

Legacy Icon

Tuscany

ANTINORI

Legacy Icon

Tuscany

CASTELLARE DI CASTELLINA

Legacy Icon

Tuscany

CASTELLO DI AMA

Legacy Icon

Tuscany

CASTELLO DI VOLPAIA

Legacy Icon

Tuscany

FÈLSINA

Legacy Icon

Tuscany

FONTODI

Legacy Icon

Tuscany

MARCHESI FRESCOBALDI

Legacy Icon

Tuscany

MAZZEI

Legacy Icon

Tuscany

ORNELLAIA

Legacy Icon

Tuscany

TENUTA SAN GUIDO

Legacy Icon

Umbria

LUNGAROTTI

Legacy Icon

Veneto

ALLEGRINI

Legacy Icon

Veneto

MASI AGRICOLA

Legacy Icon

Veneto

PIEROPAN

Legacy Icon

Veneto

ZENATO

Legacy Icon

Basilicata

D'ANGELO

Classic

Friuli/Venezia-Giulia

BORGO DEL TIGLIO

Classic

Friuli/Venezia-Giulia

JERMANN

Classic

Friuli/Venezia-Giulia

MARCO FELLUGA RUSSIZ SUPERIORE

Classic

Friuli/Venezia-Giulia

VIE DI ROMANS

Classic

Liguria

LVNAE BOSONI

Classic

Lombardy

ARPEPE

Classic

Lombardy

BELLAVISTA

Classic

Lombardy

GUIDO BERLUCCHI

Classic

Marche

BISCI

Classic

Marche

GAROFOLI

Classic

Piedmont

BRAIDA DI GIACOMO BOLOGNA

Classic

Piedmont

CAVALLOTTO

Classic

Piedmont

CERETTO

Classic

Piedmont

COGNO

Classic

Piedmont

ELIO ALTARE

Classic

Piedmont

G.B. BURLOTTO

Classic

Piedmont

G.D. VAJRA

Classic

Piedmont

GIACOMO BORGOGNO & FIGLI

Classic

Piedmont

MARCHESI DI GRESY

Classic

Piedmont

MASSOLINO

Classic

Piedmont

ODDERO PODERI E CANTINE

Classic

Piedmont

PIO CESARE

Classic

Piedmont

PIRA CHIARA BOSCHIS

Classic

Piedmont

PRODUTTORI DEL BARBARESCO

Classic

Piedmont

RATTI

Classic

Piedmont

ROAGNA

Classic

Piedmont

SANDRONE

Classic

Piedmont

VIETTI

Classic

Sardinia

ARGIOLAS

Classic

Sardinia

TENUTE SELLA & MOSCA

Classic

Sicily

BENANTI

Classic

Sicily

DUCA DI SALAPARUTA

Classic

Sicily

PASSOPISCIARO

Classic

Sicily

TENUTA DELLE TERRE NERE

Classic

Trentino/Alto Adige

CANTINA TERLANO

Classic

Trentino/Alto Adige

ELENA WALCH

Classic

Trentino/Alto Adige

J. HOFSTÄTTER

Classic

Trentino/Alto Adige

ST. MICHAEL-EPPAN WINERY

Classic

Trentino/Alto Adige

TENUTA SAN LEONARDO

Classic

Tuscany

ALTESINO

Classic

Tuscany

ARGIANO

Classic

Tuscany

BIONDI-SANTI

Classic

Tuscany

BOSCARELLI

Classic

Tuscany

CANALICCHIO DI SOPRA

Classic

Tuscany

CAPRILI

Classic

Tuscany

CARPINETO

Classic

Tuscany

CASANOVA DI NERI

Classic

Tuscany

CASTELLO BANFI

Classic

Tuscany

CASTELLO DI ALBOLA

Classic

Tuscany

CASTELLO DI MONSANTO

Classic

Tuscany

CASTELLO ROMITORIO

Classic

Tuscany

EREDI FULIGNI

Classic

Tuscany

FATTORIA LE PUPILLE

Classic

Tuscany

IL POGGIONE

Classic

Tuscany

ISOLE E OLENA

Classic

Tuscany

LE MACCHIOLE

Classic

Tuscany

RICASOLI

Classic

Tuscany

ROCCA DELLE MACÌE

Classic

Tuscany

SIRO PACENTI

Classic

Tuscany

VALDICAVA

Classic

Umbria

ANTINORI CASTELLO DELLA SALA

Classic

Umbria

ARNALDO CAPRAI

Classic

Umbria

TABARRINI

Classic

Veneto

BERTANI

Classic

Veneto

NINO FRANCO

Classic

Veneto

ROBERTO ANSELMI

Classic

Veneto

ROMANO DAL FORNO

Classic

Veneto

TEDESCHI

Classic

Abruzzo

LA VALENTINA

New Voices

Basilicata

ELENA FUCCI

New Voices

Campania

COLLI DI LAPIO

New Voices

Campania

GALARDI

New Voices

Campania

QUINTODECIMO

New Voices

Campania

SAN SALVATORE 19.88

New Voices

Campania

TERRE DI VALTER

New Voices

Emilia-Romagna

CHIARA CONDELLO

New Voices

Friuli/Venezia-Giulia

BASTIANICH

New Voices

Liguria

TERENZUOLA

New Voices

Liguria

TERRE BIANCHE

New Voices

Marche

VILLA BUCCI

New Voices

Molise

CATABBO

New Voices

Piedmont

CA'VIOLA

New Voices

Piedmont

MAURO VEGLIO

New Voices

Piedmont

TREDIBERRI

New Voices

Puglia

FELLINE

New Voices

Puglia

GIANFRANCO FINO

New Voices

Puglia

MASSERIA LI VELI

New Voices

Sardinia

AGRIPUNICA

New Voices

Sicily

AMMURA

New Voices

Sicily

ARIANNA OCCHIPINTI

New Voices

Sicily

F. TORNATORE

New Voices

Sicily

FEUDO MACCARI

New Voices

Sicily

FEUDO MONTONI

New Voices

Sicily

GIOVANNI ROSSO

New Voices

Sicily

GRACI

New Voices

Sicily

PIETRADOLCE

New Voices

Trentino/Alto Adige

MASO MARTIS

New Voices

Tuscany

ARGENTIERA

New Voices

Tuscany

BISERNO

New Voices

Tuscany

GRATTAMACCO

New Voices

Tuscany

IL MOLINO DI GRACE

New Voices

Tuscany

IPSUS

New Voices

Tuscany

ISTINE

New Voices

Tuscany

LAMOLE DI LAMOLE

New Voices

Tuscany

LE CHIUSE

New Voices

Tuscany

PODERE SALICUTTI

New Voices

Tuscany

POGGIO AL TESORO

New Voices

Tuscany

RIECINE

New Voices

Tuscany

ROCCA DI FRASSINELLO

New Voices

Tuscany

ROCCA DI MONTEGROSSI

New Voices

Tuscany

SAN FILIPPO

New Voices

Tuscany

TENUTA DI ARCENO

New Voices

Tuscany

TENUTA DI TRINORO

New Voices

Tuscany

TOLAINI

New Voices

Umbria

TENUTA CASTELBUONO

New Voices

Veneto

BIANCAVIGNA

New Voices

Veneto

GERARDO CESARI

New Voices

Veneto

ZÝMĒ

New Voices

About Vinitaly:
Vinitaly 2025 was held from April 6th to the 9th. This 57th edition counted 97,000 visitors of which 30,070 were top international buyers from 140 different countries. The première event to Vinitaly, OperaWine "Finest Italian Wines: Great Producers Selected by Wine Spectator" which was held on the 5th of April, one day prior to Vinitaly, unites international wine professionals, offering them the unique opportunity to discover and taste the wines of the 131 Best Italian Producers, as selected by Wine Spectator. Since 1998 Vinitaly travels to several countries thanks to its strategic arm abroad, Vinitaly International. In February 2014 Vinitaly with Vinitaly International launched an educational project, the Vinitaly International Academy (VIA) with the aim of divulging and broadcasting the excellence and diversity of Italian wine around the globe. VIA this year launched the 33rd edition of its Certification Course. To date, there are 458 Certified Italian Wine Ambassadors of which 22 are also Italian Wine Experts.

About Wine Spectator:
Wine Spectator is the world's leading authority on wine. Anchored by Wine Spectator magazine, a print publication that reaches around 3.5 million readers worldwide, the brand also encompasses the Web's most comprehensive wine site (WineSpectator.com), mobile platforms and a series of signature tasting events. Wine Spectator examines the world of wine from the vineyard to the table, exploring wine's role in contemporary culture and delivering expert, blind tasting reviews of more than 10,000 wines each year. Parent company M. Shanken Communications, Inc., also publishes Cigar Aficionado, Whisky Advocate, Market Watch, Shanken News Daily and Shanken's Impact Newsletter.

