Wine Spectator names the 150 OperaWine Producers You Need to Know in 2026 during wine2wine Vinitaly Business Forum

VERONA, Italy, Oct. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American wine magazine Wine Spectator revealed its selection of 150 Italian wine producers for OperaWine 2026, Vinitaly's grand opening event, during the wine2wine Vinitaly Business Forum in Verona, Italy, on October 5, 2025. OperaWine 2026 is scheduled to take place on April 11, in Verona. Wine Spectator senior editor Alison Napjus unveiled the lineup of the selected producers in the presence of President of ITA – Italian Trade Agency Matteo Zoppas, President of Veronafiere Federico Bricolo, General Director of Veronafiere Adolfo Rebughini, and Vinitaly Managing Partner Stevie Kim.

After the announcement at wine2wine Vinitaly Business Forum 2025, OperaWine 2026 producers in Chicago were called on stage to pose for the traditional group photograph.

During Veronafiere and Vinitaly.USA's wine2wine Vinitaly Business Forum (October 5-6 2025), Wine Spectator senior editor Alison Napjus announced the OperaWine 2026 lineup of Italian wine producers chosen by the American wine magazine. OperaWine, which is the only tasting event that Wine Spectator organizes outside the United States, has been an important collaboration between Wine Spectator and Veronafiere, and has become a signature event for Vinitaly each year since 2012. In 2026, OperaWine producers and guests will gather on Saturday, April 11th, the day before Vinitaly starts, highlighting Italy's most outstanding wineries and showcasing some truly exceptional wines.

At the end of the first day of wine2wine Vinitaly Business Forum 2025, attendees gathered in the main stage area for the official announcement of the OperaWine 2026 selected producers. Stevie Kim opened proceedings with Matteo Zoppas, Federico Bricolo, Adolfo Rebughini and Wine Spectator's senior editor Alison Napjus, then called on stage the selected producers. There are 150 wineries for the 2026 edition, 20 more than in 2025 and including 25 wineries participating in OperaWine for the very first time.

Starting in 2026, Wine Spectator has refreshed the way it curates the OperaWine list, embracing the motto "something old, something new." The lineup of 150 wineries is now organized into three distinct groups:

31 Legacy Icon wineries – historically significant wineries offering consistent qualitative excellence that have been part of OperaWine since the inaugural 2012 edition.

wineries that have been part of OperaWine since the inaugural 2012 edition. 69 Classic wineries – leaders with a strong qualitative track record.

The last 50 wineries will be highlighted each year according to a changing theme. For 2026, the spotlight is on New Voices, featuring estates founded from 1990 onward that stand out for their capacity for quality, innovation and the ongoing expansion of the Italian wine category.

"The decision-making process around OperaWine invitations each year is not easy. There are far too many exceptional Italian wineries deserving recognition, and it's simply impossible to include them all within the event space," Napjus explained. "That's why for 2026, we worked with Veronafiere to expand participation, increasing from 130 to 150 wineries."

She continued, "With this expansion, we also wanted to introduce something new. 'New Voices' is the theme we've chosen for the 2026 edition, and our plan is to select a different theme each year, spotlighting 50 wineries that best embody it. This new structure reflects the ever-evolving nature of Italian wine, bringing renewed vitality to OperaWine each year. For instance, OperaWine 2026 features 25 wineries making their debut and another 20 returning after a break."

The full list of Italian wine producers selected by Wine Spectator is available below and at the following link: https://www.vinitaly.com/eventi/operawine/operawine-2026/.

OperaWine 2026 | Finest Italian Wines: Great Producers Selected by Wine Spectator

Abruzzo MASCIARELLI Legacy Icon Campania FEUDI DI SAN GREGORIO Legacy Icon Campania MASTROBERARDINO AGRICOLA Legacy Icon Friuli/Venezia-Giulia LIVIO FELLUGA Legacy Icon Lazio FAMIGLIA COTARELLA Legacy Icon Lombardy CA' DEL BOSCO Legacy Icon Lombardy NINO NEGRI Legacy Icon Marche UMANI RONCHI Legacy Icon Piedmont ALDO CONTERNO Legacy Icon Piedmont GIUSEPPE MASCARELLO & FIGLIO Legacy Icon Piedmont PAOLO SCAVINO Legacy Icon Puglia TORMARESCA TENUTA BOCCA DI LUPO Legacy Icon Sicily DONNAFUGATA Legacy Icon Sicily PLANETA Legacy Icon Sicily TASCA D'ALMERITA Legacy Icon Trentino/Alto Adige FERRARI TRENTO Legacy Icon Tuscany ANTINORI Legacy Icon Tuscany CASTELLARE DI CASTELLINA Legacy Icon Tuscany CASTELLO DI AMA Legacy Icon Tuscany CASTELLO DI VOLPAIA Legacy Icon Tuscany FÈLSINA Legacy Icon Tuscany FONTODI Legacy Icon Tuscany MARCHESI FRESCOBALDI Legacy Icon Tuscany MAZZEI Legacy Icon Tuscany ORNELLAIA Legacy Icon Tuscany TENUTA SAN GUIDO Legacy Icon Umbria LUNGAROTTI Legacy Icon Veneto ALLEGRINI Legacy Icon Veneto MASI AGRICOLA Legacy Icon Veneto PIEROPAN Legacy Icon Veneto ZENATO Legacy Icon Basilicata D'ANGELO Classic Friuli/Venezia-Giulia BORGO DEL TIGLIO Classic Friuli/Venezia-Giulia JERMANN Classic Friuli/Venezia-Giulia MARCO FELLUGA RUSSIZ SUPERIORE Classic Friuli/Venezia-Giulia VIE DI ROMANS Classic Liguria LVNAE BOSONI Classic Lombardy ARPEPE Classic Lombardy BELLAVISTA Classic Lombardy GUIDO BERLUCCHI Classic Marche BISCI Classic Marche GAROFOLI Classic Piedmont BRAIDA DI GIACOMO BOLOGNA Classic Piedmont CAVALLOTTO Classic Piedmont CERETTO Classic Piedmont COGNO Classic Piedmont ELIO ALTARE Classic Piedmont G.B. BURLOTTO Classic Piedmont G.D. VAJRA Classic Piedmont GIACOMO BORGOGNO & FIGLI Classic Piedmont MARCHESI DI GRESY Classic Piedmont MASSOLINO Classic Piedmont ODDERO PODERI E CANTINE Classic Piedmont PIO CESARE Classic Piedmont PIRA CHIARA BOSCHIS Classic Piedmont PRODUTTORI DEL BARBARESCO Classic Piedmont RATTI Classic Piedmont ROAGNA Classic Piedmont SANDRONE Classic Piedmont VIETTI Classic Sardinia ARGIOLAS Classic Sardinia TENUTE SELLA & MOSCA Classic Sicily BENANTI Classic Sicily DUCA DI SALAPARUTA Classic Sicily PASSOPISCIARO Classic Sicily TENUTA DELLE TERRE NERE Classic Trentino/Alto Adige CANTINA TERLANO Classic Trentino/Alto Adige ELENA WALCH Classic Trentino/Alto Adige J. HOFSTÄTTER Classic Trentino/Alto Adige ST. MICHAEL-EPPAN WINERY Classic Trentino/Alto Adige TENUTA SAN LEONARDO Classic Tuscany ALTESINO Classic Tuscany ARGIANO Classic Tuscany BIONDI-SANTI Classic Tuscany BOSCARELLI Classic Tuscany CANALICCHIO DI SOPRA Classic Tuscany CAPRILI Classic Tuscany CARPINETO Classic Tuscany CASANOVA DI NERI Classic Tuscany CASTELLO BANFI Classic Tuscany CASTELLO DI ALBOLA Classic Tuscany CASTELLO DI MONSANTO Classic Tuscany CASTELLO ROMITORIO Classic Tuscany EREDI FULIGNI Classic Tuscany FATTORIA LE PUPILLE Classic Tuscany IL POGGIONE Classic Tuscany ISOLE E OLENA Classic Tuscany LE MACCHIOLE Classic Tuscany RICASOLI Classic Tuscany ROCCA DELLE MACÌE Classic Tuscany SIRO PACENTI Classic Tuscany VALDICAVA Classic Umbria ANTINORI CASTELLO DELLA SALA Classic Umbria ARNALDO CAPRAI Classic Umbria TABARRINI Classic Veneto BERTANI Classic Veneto NINO FRANCO Classic Veneto ROBERTO ANSELMI Classic Veneto ROMANO DAL FORNO Classic Veneto TEDESCHI Classic Abruzzo LA VALENTINA New Voices Basilicata ELENA FUCCI New Voices Campania COLLI DI LAPIO New Voices Campania GALARDI New Voices Campania QUINTODECIMO New Voices Campania SAN SALVATORE 19.88 New Voices Campania TERRE DI VALTER New Voices Emilia-Romagna CHIARA CONDELLO New Voices Friuli/Venezia-Giulia BASTIANICH New Voices Liguria TERENZUOLA New Voices Liguria TERRE BIANCHE New Voices Marche VILLA BUCCI New Voices Molise CATABBO New Voices Piedmont CA'VIOLA New Voices Piedmont MAURO VEGLIO New Voices Piedmont TREDIBERRI New Voices Puglia FELLINE New Voices Puglia GIANFRANCO FINO New Voices Puglia MASSERIA LI VELI New Voices Sardinia AGRIPUNICA New Voices Sicily AMMURA New Voices Sicily ARIANNA OCCHIPINTI New Voices Sicily F. TORNATORE New Voices Sicily FEUDO MACCARI New Voices Sicily FEUDO MONTONI New Voices Sicily GIOVANNI ROSSO New Voices Sicily GRACI New Voices Sicily PIETRADOLCE New Voices Trentino/Alto Adige MASO MARTIS New Voices Tuscany ARGENTIERA New Voices Tuscany BISERNO New Voices Tuscany GRATTAMACCO New Voices Tuscany IL MOLINO DI GRACE New Voices Tuscany IPSUS New Voices Tuscany ISTINE New Voices Tuscany LAMOLE DI LAMOLE New Voices Tuscany LE CHIUSE New Voices Tuscany PODERE SALICUTTI New Voices Tuscany POGGIO AL TESORO New Voices Tuscany RIECINE New Voices Tuscany ROCCA DI FRASSINELLO New Voices Tuscany ROCCA DI MONTEGROSSI New Voices Tuscany SAN FILIPPO New Voices Tuscany TENUTA DI ARCENO New Voices Tuscany TENUTA DI TRINORO New Voices Tuscany TOLAINI New Voices Umbria TENUTA CASTELBUONO New Voices Veneto BIANCAVIGNA New Voices Veneto GERARDO CESARI New Voices Veneto ZÝMĒ New Voices

About Vinitaly:

Vinitaly 2025 was held from April 6th to the 9th. This 57th edition counted 97,000 visitors of which 30,070 were top international buyers from 140 different countries. The première event to Vinitaly, OperaWine "Finest Italian Wines: Great Producers Selected by Wine Spectator" which was held on the 5th of April, one day prior to Vinitaly, unites international wine professionals, offering them the unique opportunity to discover and taste the wines of the 131 Best Italian Producers, as selected by Wine Spectator. Since 1998 Vinitaly travels to several countries thanks to its strategic arm abroad, Vinitaly International. In February 2014 Vinitaly with Vinitaly International launched an educational project, the Vinitaly International Academy (VIA) with the aim of divulging and broadcasting the excellence and diversity of Italian wine around the globe. VIA this year launched the 33rd edition of its Certification Course. To date, there are 458 Certified Italian Wine Ambassadors of which 22 are also Italian Wine Experts.

About Wine Spectator:

Wine Spectator is the world's leading authority on wine. Anchored by Wine Spectator magazine, a print publication that reaches around 3.5 million readers worldwide, the brand also encompasses the Web's most comprehensive wine site (WineSpectator.com), mobile platforms and a series of signature tasting events. Wine Spectator examines the world of wine from the vineyard to the table, exploring wine's role in contemporary culture and delivering expert, blind tasting reviews of more than 10,000 wines each year. Parent company M. Shanken Communications, Inc., also publishes Cigar Aficionado, Whisky Advocate, Market Watch, Shanken News Daily and Shanken's Impact Newsletter.

