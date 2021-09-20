Wine Spectator Scholarship Foundation Donates Record $10 Million to Napa Valley College

"If there was ever an educational institution poised for significant contributions to the growth of the California wine industry, this is it," said Shanken. "It is our hope that the door for learning opens wider for young adults from all walks of life, providing a path for future leaders in the wine industry."

Located in the heart of Napa Valley, Napa Valley College's VWT program is one of the largest college viticulture and winemaking programs in the country, with an annual enrollment of 800-1,000 students, complete with a five-acre vineyard and commercial winery. Students in the VWT program can obtain either a certificate or a two-year associate of science degree, specializing in viticulture, enology or wine marketing and sales. The majority of students are already actively working in the wine industry and taking classes to advance their careers.

Upon completion, the Wine Spectator Wine Education Complex will be organized into three buildings, that include a Classroom, Laboratory and Tasting Room. The state-of-the-art sensory classroom will be newly constructed, while existing space will be converted into a modern wine laboratory.

"The Wine Spectator Wine Education Complex at Napa Valley College will provide the physical and technical infrastructure necessary to support innovative programs and expand the reach of those programs," said Dr. Ron Kraft, president of Napa Valley College. "We have made significant investments in the program and buildings over the years, but this generous gift from Wine Spectator Scholarship Foundation will allow us to truly make our VWT program state-of-the-art."

Wine Spectator is the world's leading authority on wine. Anchored by Wine Spectator magazine, a print publication that reaches over 3 million readers worldwide, the brand also encompasses the Web's most comprehensive wine site ( WineSpectator.com ), mobile platforms and a series of signature events. Wine Spectator examines the world of wine from the vineyard to the table, exploring wine's role in contemporary culture and delivering expert reviews of more than 15,000 wines each year. Parent company M. Shanken Communications, Inc., also publishes Cigar Aficionado, Whisky Advocate, Market Watch, Shanken News Daily, Shanken News Daily, Cannabis Edition and Shanken's Impact Newsletter.

The Wine Spectator Scholarship Foundation was formed in 1982 and hosts the annual Wine Experience events. Over the past four decades, the Foundation has raised more than $30 million to support various philanthropic programs in wine and food education. Foundation beneficiaries have included 924 scholarships and grants for students at the University of California, Davis; the Wine Spectator Learning Center at Sonoma State University; Washington State University's Viticulture & Enology Program; the Culinary Institute of America; Cornell University's School of Hotel Administration; Florida International University's Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management; and José Andrés' Charity, World Central Kitchen.

Napa Valley College prepares students for evolving roles in a diverse, dynamic, and interdependent world. The college is an accredited open-access, degree- and certificate-granting institution that is committed to student achievement through high-quality programs and services that are continuously evaluated and improved. The college serves students and the community in the following areas: transfer courses, career-technical education and training, basic skills, and self-supporting contract education and community education classes. Napa Valley College is located at 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway in Napa. Learn more at napavalley.edu.

