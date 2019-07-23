Wine Train Colorado trips through end of the year and a Sunday Champagne Brunch is added

"When we first decided to have a Wine Train we didn't anticipate the draw this ride would have. We have guests from Fort Collins, Durango, Colorado Springs, Taos and even Denver! We are seeing adults young and old mixing and enjoying music while conversing on board which is the beauty of rail travel," said Railroad President Ed Ellis.

The demand has been so great, the railroad has extended the dates from ending in August to continue through the end of the year and are adding an additional earlier departure time on Saturdays after the Mountain Rails Live summer concert series has concluded its weekend performances. The longer season allows plenty of dates to sample alternating Colorado wine vintners and food pairings. The railroad plans some seasonal surprises as well with dates around the holidays.

In addition a Sunday Champagne Brunch train will make its debut on Sept 1, 2019 for area residents and visitors to leisurely travel across the valley savoring selections from a seasonal brunch menu. "After our great concert season we wanted to offer something new to riders on weekends with this Champagne Brunch train and an additional 12:30 pm departure of the Saturday Wine Train Colorado. It's sure to be a draw to Alamosa tourism as well," said Ellis.

For more information or to make reservations, please call 877-726-7245 or visit www.coloradotrain.com. Tickets are $59 and include a first class seat, three appetizer courses and red and white wine samples.

-About the Rio Grande Scenic Railroad-

The Rio Grande Scenic Railroad winds its way through the Southern Rockies on historic railcars, including two authentic City of New Orleans club cars, pulled by a stylish mid-century diesel engine. Guests can choose from a number of excursions, special events or a one-of-a-kind concert at Fir Summit Amphitheater at 9,400 feet. The Rio Grande Scenic Railroad departs from the Alamosa Train Depot at 610 State Ave, Alamosa, CO.

