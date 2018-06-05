Wine Water Reinventing the Near Water Category

ROSH PINA, Israel, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wine Water Ltd., an Israeli startup, is launching O.Vine, the first spring water infusion with the spirit of wine. Alcohol-free O.Vine brings an intoxicating aroma and refreshing taste to any table. The new line will be launched at the Fancy Food Show in New York, June 30 to July 2, booth #3072.

O.Vine water sparks the memory of wine

O.Vine is shaping a new near water category inspired by the world's two oldest beverages: water and wine. Combining the benefits of healthful extracts wine grape skins and seeds with pure spring water, O.Vine is an all-natural, non-alcoholic beverage without preservatives or added colors. Its color and ingredients are derived from red or white wine grape waste.

"Developing O.Vine was extremely challenging," explains Anat Levi, CEO and founder of Wine Water. "Based on our winemaking expertise, we designed proprietary technology and specialized techniques. These methods prevent oxidation – the main obstacle to keeping the beverage fresh and shelf stable – without alcohol and without preservatives."

O.Vine was conceived in collaboration with award-winning Practical Innovation, Israel, the creative brain behind brands worldwide. The team succeeded in developing clean, controlled process to prevent oxidation, all while maintaining the wine's appealing natural color and aroma.

Over the last 20 years, Levi, a seasoned wine executive, has been a dynamic force in the wine industry. She was the CEO of Golan Heights Winery for nearly a decade.

"I'm passionate about creating innovative beverages based on winemaking traditions, proliferating wine's wellness benefits and raising the lifestyle to a new level," says Levi. "When you are in the business of natural premium beverages, Mother Earth's gifts such as spring water and soil are key factors in your success. So, it is only natural to do whatever you can to protect them. All of my recent initiatives have leveraged sustainable approaches, which have mainly been producing eco-friendly products with a minimal footprint."

"Our mission was to create a pure water sensation that not only inspires consumers to appreciate wine's complex flavors and aromas, but also leverages sustainable principles by reusing the skins and seeds from the wine grapes remaining from the winemaking process," explains Tal Leizer, CEO of Practical Innovation."

"Drinking wine is a pure pleasure, but not all consumers are able to indulge due to its alcohol content. For example, it is recommended that pregnant women avoid alcohol entirely," adds Levi. "O.Vine imparts the wine sensation and awakens the memory of drinking wine. The beverage delivers the health benefits of antioxidants – without the alcohol. Moreover, by upcycling the excess wine ingredients, the product is environmentally friendly."

The O.Vine line features two still beverages and two carbonated drinks, which are available in red varieties (from cabernet, merlot, syrah and petit verdot) and white varieties (from riesling and gewürztraminer).

