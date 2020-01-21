WineBid Appoints Matt Torrie as CFO to Accelerate Global Expansion in Online Wine Auctions

Torrie joins from Zulily, the well-known ecommerce company for houseware and women's and children's clothing, where he helped it grow from $300M to over $1.5B in revenue. While at Zulily, as part of management he facilitated the IPO process and later acquisition by QVC. He received his accounting degree from the University of Washington and began his career at Deloitte.

"We are glad to welcome Matt to the team," said Russ Mann, WineBid CEO. "Matt brings has a track record of success in scaling global e-commerce companies, like Zulily and Cutter & Buck. He brings significant experience in financial management, operations and analytics for digital marketing and fulfillment, and we know he will also contribute to our company culture, focused on sharing authentic experiences through online wine auctions."

"I'm excited to join the WineBid team," said Torrie. "There are many opportunities for growth at WineBid, and I look forward to helping scale this innovator in global wine re-commerce."

About WineBid: Founded in 1996, WineBid is the premier online global auction and one of the most trusted sources for fine and rare wines worldwide. WineBid is based in Seattle, WA, with operations in Napa, CA. For more information, visit www.winebid.com or call (888) 638-8968.

