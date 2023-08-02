Winebow Appoints Michael Manzo Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Winebow is pleased to announce that Michael Manzo has been promoted to the position of Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer. In his elevated role, Manzo will be responsible for finance, accounting, legal and IT, reporting to President & CEO Dean Ferrell.

Michael Manzo, EVP, Chief Financial Officer, Winebow
Manzo started his tenure at Winebow in 2012 as Director, Strategic Development and Financial Analysis, and has been consistently recognized for his leadership and professional achievement. In 2016, he became Vice President, Import Business Operations and then in 2018 Senior Vice President, Finance & Strategy. Manzo has successfully lead board-driven initiatives and managed top-level financial responsibilities including planning and reporting, investor and creditor relations and balance sheet oversight.

"I have been working with Michael with this goal in mind for some time, and I am pleased for both Michael and Winebow. I wish him a well-deserved congratulations and look forward to our continued collective growth," said Ferrell.

"I am thrilled to start my next chapter at Winebow and contribute to the success of our diversified portfolio of wine & spirits suppliers, as well as our industry leading sales team," said Manzo.

Earlier in his career, Manzo served as an Equity Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst at Aberdeen Asset Management and J.P. Morgan. Manzo is a graduate of the Gabelli School of Undergraduate Business at Fordham University, where he also instructed as an Adjunct Professor of Finance.

About Winebow
Winebow is a national importer and distributor, offering a dynamic portfolio of fine wine and spirits from around the world. Since 1980, the company has represented some of the most established properties in prominent growing areas, as well as a new generation of winemakers and distillers who are dedicated to innovation and quality. Winebow Wholesale's national distribution platform comprises 18 markets, covering 60 percent of the wine consumption in the U.S. Winebow Imports services all U.S. States and Territories, representing over 130 estates from Europe (Heritage Portfolio), as well as the Southern Hemisphere and emerging domestic areas (Pioneer Portfolio). Winebow Imports balances its impressive growth with a culture of specialization and excellence. For more information, please visit www.winebow.com.

