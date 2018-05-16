Wine.com Appoints zulily Executive, Kevin Saliba, to Board of Directors

Since Saliba stepped into the head of marketing role, zulily has seen record-breaking active customer growth, including the launch of successful customer experience programs.

"Kevin has deep experience in eCommerce and knows how to scale online retailers," said Rich Bergsund, CEO of Wine.com. "The timing is perfect, as we look to continue our accelerated growth and build a very large business in the online wine sector."

"I'm extremely excited to be joining the Wine.com Board of Directors," said Saliba. "Having worked with two high-growth companies during major inflection points -- Expedia and zulily -- I see a similar opportunity at Wine.com. My goal is to be a strategic advisor to the management team as Wine.com continues to scale and innovate, build its team, and focus on driving customer acquisition and marketing."

Prior to zulily, Saliba served as Vice President of Business Development for CafePress.com, where he developed strategic initiatives and partnerships that helped take the company public in 2012. Additionally, Saliba has led business development teams and strategic partnerships at Expedia and Amazon. Kevin Saliba has an Engineering degree from the University of Waterloo and an MBA from Cornell University.

About Wine.com

Wine.com is the nation's leading online wine retailer, offering selection, guidance and convenience not found in brick and mortar stores. The company provides its customers access to the world's largest wine store, with live chat wine experts available 7 days a week on its mobile and full websites. Wine.com delivers in 1-2 days to most addresses, offering date-certain delivery and the convenience of shipping to over 10,000 Walgreens and FedEx Office local pickup sites. The company's popular StewardShip program provides unlimited wine delivery and exclusive access to new releases for $49 per year. Wine.com's mission is to inspire the wine lifestyle through innovation. For more information, visit the company's website at http://www.wine.com or download its app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

