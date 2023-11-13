Wine.com Celebrates 25 Years of Uncorking Joy

News provided by

Wine.com

13 Nov, 2023, 08:41 ET

75 Million Bottles of Wine Shipped to 3.5 Million Customers Since 1998

SAN LEANDRO, Calif., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wine.com, America's largest online specialty wine retailer, is marking its 25th anniversary this holiday season. Since its founding in December 1998, Wine.com has been connecting wine lovers with an incomparable selection of wines from around the world.

With the biggest wine-purchasing and wine-consumption time of the year approaching, Wine.com is celebrating with special online discounts and creative shopping suggestions for wine lovers and gift givers.

Continue Reading
Wine.com
Wine.com
L to R: Wine.com Founder Mike Osborn and CEO Rich Bergsund
L to R: Wine.com Founder Mike Osborn and CEO Rich Bergsund

From Nov. 13-19, Wine.com will offer $25 off any order of $150 or more with promo code 25YEARS. Additionally, StewardShip Members (who pay an annual fee to receive free shipping plus additional perks) can get $50 off orders of $300 or more using code 25CHEERS.

Wine.com also has curated handy holiday shopping suggestions, including "Top 25" lists for popular varietals like Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon, "Most Gifted Wines of the Year, "Wines Worth the Splurge," "Wines You've Never Tried," and more.

"What began as a passion project 25 years ago has evolved into America's go-to site for wine lovers and gift-givers," says Wine.com Founder Mike Osborn. "Two pillars of our strategy have been helping wineries reach new customers and connecting consumers with the stories behind each bottle. And, sharing wine and food has always played a role in human connection, and we love being a part of that."

Wine.com first went live in December 1998 with a portfolio of 2,500 wines. Just a few of the brands that have been with Wine.com for 25 years include Argentina's Catena-Zapata, France's Domaine Château Lafite Rothschild, and Italy's Antinori. Today, Wine.com offers 15,000 wines and 2,000 spirits, plus gifts from around the globe. Eliminating the temporary ups and downs due to the pandemic, Wine.com is seeing sales growth of approximately 50% over 2019. 

A Year of Surprise & Delight Awaits
"Our 25th anniversary is the perfect time to look ahead to the next quarter-century of success," says Wine.com CEO Rich Bergsund. "No other company has the kind of data that we've gathered about wine and customer behavior over the past 25 years. It gives us the power to add even more personalization and convenience to our shopping experience and continue growing our customer base."

After the kick-off of its 25th anniversary, Wine.com will keep the party going in 2024 with ongoing offers to surprise and delight customers. The company also will launch a digital advertising campaign.

About Wine.com
For 25 years, Wine.com has offered selection, guidance, personalization, and convenience not found in stores,  helping customers confidently discover the world of wine. Live chat sommeliers provide friendly advice, and customers can receive unlimited shipping all year by joining the StewardShip program. For more information, visit the company's website at www.wine.com or download its app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Follow Wine.com on Instagram @wine_com.

Contacts:
Mary Anne Sullivan [email protected]
+1-917-439-6629

Liz Barrett [email protected]
+1-312-446-6945

SOURCE Wine.com

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.