Wine.com Celebrates 25 Years of Uncorking Joy

75 Million Bottles of Wine Shipped to 3.5 Million Customers Since 1998

SAN LEANDRO, Calif., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wine.com, America's largest online specialty wine retailer, is marking its 25th anniversary this holiday season. Since its founding in December 1998, Wine.com has been connecting wine lovers with an incomparable selection of wines from around the world.

With the biggest wine-purchasing and wine-consumption time of the year approaching, Wine.com is celebrating with special online discounts and creative shopping suggestions for wine lovers and gift givers.

Wine.com L to R: Wine.com Founder Mike Osborn and CEO Rich Bergsund

From Nov. 13-19, Wine.com will offer $25 off any order of $150 or more with promo code 25YEARS. Additionally, StewardShip Members (who pay an annual fee to receive free shipping plus additional perks) can get $50 off orders of $300 or more using code 25CHEERS.

Wine.com also has curated handy holiday shopping suggestions, including "Top 25" lists for popular varietals like Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon, "Most Gifted Wines of the Year, "Wines Worth the Splurge," "Wines You've Never Tried," and more.

"What began as a passion project 25 years ago has evolved into America's go-to site for wine lovers and gift-givers," says Wine.com Founder Mike Osborn. "Two pillars of our strategy have been helping wineries reach new customers and connecting consumers with the stories behind each bottle. And, sharing wine and food has always played a role in human connection, and we love being a part of that."

Wine.com first went live in December 1998 with a portfolio of 2,500 wines. Just a few of the brands that have been with Wine.com for 25 years include Argentina's Catena-Zapata, France's Domaine Château Lafite Rothschild, and Italy's Antinori. Today, Wine.com offers 15,000 wines and 2,000 spirits, plus gifts from around the globe. Eliminating the temporary ups and downs due to the pandemic, Wine.com is seeing sales growth of approximately 50% over 2019.

A Year of Surprise & Delight Awaits

"Our 25th anniversary is the perfect time to look ahead to the next quarter-century of success," says Wine.com CEO Rich Bergsund. "No other company has the kind of data that we've gathered about wine and customer behavior over the past 25 years. It gives us the power to add even more personalization and convenience to our shopping experience and continue growing our customer base."

After the kick-off of its 25th anniversary, Wine.com will keep the party going in 2024 with ongoing offers to surprise and delight customers. The company also will launch a digital advertising campaign.

About Wine.com

For 25 years, Wine.com has offered selection, guidance, personalization, and convenience not found in stores, helping customers confidently discover the world of wine. Live chat sommeliers provide friendly advice, and customers can receive unlimited shipping all year by joining the StewardShip program. For more information, visit the company's website at www.wine.com or download its app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Follow Wine.com on Instagram @wine_com.

Contacts:

Mary Anne Sullivan [email protected]

+1-917-439-6629

Liz Barrett [email protected]

+1-312-446-6945

SOURCE Wine.com