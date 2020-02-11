Wine.com Launches Spirits In California

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wine.com, the nation's leading online wine retailer, this week launched sales of spirits to Californians. With 2,000 unique offerings of whiskey, vodka, tequila, gin, rum, brandy and liqueur, Wine.com's assortment appeals to the Tito's loyalist and single-barrel whiskey collector alike. Combined with the largest wine selection, this makes Wine.com a natural one-stop-shop for consumers in California, New York, New Jersey and Florida, where spirits are currently available.

Just as Wine.com's enormous wine selection has made it a mecca for anyone interested in wine, its spirits selection similarly attracts cocktail enthusiasts. For aficionados, the deep lists of 160 single malt whiskies, 100 añejo tequilas and 80 aged rums provide endless discovery. For those in need of guidance, Wine.com offers the same easy tools it does for wine: professional ratings and tasting notes on its detailed product pages, and knowledgeable experts who make recommendations and answer questions via chat.

"We are thrilled to offer a vast and exciting selection of spirits to our customers in California, New York, New Jersey and Florida, providing the perfect bottles for every cocktail and occasion. We're also pleased to bring spirits e-commerce up to speed with wine; until now there were very few ways to order wine and spirits online and receiving them in a single delivery. With our unlimited shipping program, StewardShip, shopping online for wine and spirits is now an easy and obvious choice." – Rich Bergsund, CEO.

Wine.com is the nation's leading online wine retailer, with over $1 billion of wine sold and shipped to date. The company offers selection, guidance and convenience not found in brick and mortar stores – helping customers discover the incredible world of wine with confidence. Live chat sommeliers provide friendly advice and customers receive unlimited shipping all year by joining StewardShip. Wine.com was recently named Wine Enthusiast's 2019 Retailer of the Year. For more information, visit the company's website at www.wine.com or download its app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

