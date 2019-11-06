Wine.com Named "Retailer of the Year" by Wine Enthusiast Magazine

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wine Enthusiast Magazine has named Wine.com "Retailer of the Year" for its 20th annual Wine Star Awards. The Wine Star Awards have recognized companies and individuals that have shown great achievements and displayed exemplary leadership within the wine industry.

"We are honored to be named the 2019 Retailer of the Year," said Rich Bergsund, Wine.com CEO. "This reflects the great work of the people of Wine.com, who have been helping consumers discover the incredible world of wine for over 20 years."

"We thank Wine Enthusiast and all of our wineries, importers, and wholesalers for their two decades of interest and support" said Michael Osborn, Founder and Executive Vice President. "We continue to focus on selection, guidance and service to enhance our customers' enjoyment of wine," added Osborn.

ABOUT WINE.COM

Wine.com is the nation's leading online wine and spirits retailer, offering selection, guidance and convenience not found in brick and mortar stores. The company provides its customers access to the world's largest wine and spirits store, with experts available to chat 7 days a week on its website and app. With multiple fulfillment centers and the most sophisticated alcohol retail distribution network in the United States, Wine.com delivers in 1-2 days to most addresses, offering date-certain delivery and convenient pickup options from 14,000 Walgreens and FedEx Office locations nationwide. The company's popular free shipping program, StewardShip, provides unlimited shipments and exclusive access to new releases for $49 per year. Wine.com's mission, to inspire the wine lifestyle through innovation, is captured in its brand manifesto video, viewable here . For more information, visit the company's website at www.wine.com or download its app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

