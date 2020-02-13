WineDirect Offsets 100% of Carbon Emissions From DTC Shipping

AMERICAN CANYON, Calif., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WineDirect, the leading provider of end-to-end DTC sales software and fulfillment services, is pleased to be the first in its industry to address carbon emissions on behalf of its winery clients. Through its partner 3Degrees, WineDirect is offsetting 100% of emissions from shipping packages through all five of its U.S. fulfillment centers by supporting landfill gas and dairy methane reduction projects. This has a greenhouse gas reduction impact equivalent to growing 66,667 tree seedlings for 10 years, not using 9,261 barrels of oil or taking 850 cars off the road for an entire year.

"We're proud to set an industry standard of excellence by acting as a steward of the environment," said Joe Waechter, WineDirect President and CEO. "We strive to exceed consumer expectations for a fast, seamless experience from purchase to delivery. At the same time, we are conscious of the environmental impact of shipping wine across the country and work to mitigate it where we can."

WineDirect is the only fulfillment and logistics company in the industry contributing to this kind of environmental stewardship effort at such a high level. The decision to source carbon offsets to address the company's shipping emissions aligns with WineDirect's business goals of sustainability and technology leadership and the goals of its winery clients who have expressed interest in addressing their shipments' carbon footprint. By choosing WineDirect as a fulfillment partner, wineries can assure their members and DTC buyers that the shipping emissions from their purchases are being offset with investments in high-quality, third-party-verified emission-reduction projects.

"We applaud WineDirect's environmental stewardship and industry leadership as the company takes this important step to address its transportation-related emissions," said Steve McDougal, CEO of 3Degrees. "We need more companies in this industry to make similar investments as we work together to take urgent action on climate change."

Consumers are increasingly committed to supporting businesses whose values align with theirs. In taking action to support the environment, WineDirect is aligning itself with goals and values not only of its winery clients but the rapidly growing segment of U.S. consumers whose purchase decisions are driven by these values.

Offsetting carbon emissions from shipping is just one of numerous ways this software and logistics company is practicing ecological stewardship. Its fulfillment center in Napa Valley includes 3/4 of an acre of wetlands, uses recycled water and employs a night air exchange, drastically reducing energy consumption.

WineDirect is committed to being both a strong DTC partner to wineries and a strong corporate citizen. The company is proud to take this impactful step achieving both goals and is committed to finding more ways to invest in the environment and the community.

> Learn more about WineDirect fulfillment.

> Learn more about WineDirect's community, ecological and social impact programs around the world.

About WineDirect

WineDirect is the leader in winery direct-to-consumer (DTC) services including ecommerce, point-of-sale, wine club, fulfillment and marketplace distribution solutions. In an era of rapidly increasing consumer expectations, our unique end-to-end platform enables wineries to provide next-level service and create customer relationships that last. Serving more than 1,800 wineries worldwide, WineDirect is headquartered in Napa Valley with offices in Paso Robles, CA; Santa Maria, CA; Sherwood, OR; Glenwillow, OH; Vancouver, BC; and McLaren Vale, Australia.

