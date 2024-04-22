Winees by AiDot Wins the 2024 Red Dot Design Award with its Floodlight Camera F3

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Winees by AiDot's 4K Panoramic Floodlight Camera F3 has been honored with the Red Dot Award in Product Design for 2024.

Witness the Unseen: Winees F3 4K Panoramic Floodlight Cam

The Red Dot Award, an esteemed international design contest, recognizes superior achievement in product design, communication design, and design concepts. This year, an international jury of 40 experts conducts extensive evaluations to assess entries on innovation, functionality, and longevity. This rigorous assessment underscores the exceptional design quality and craftsmanship of the products, affirming their outstanding contribution to the field.

"While most surveillance cameras continue to adhere to traditional design aesthetics, we innovatively combined a modern, minimalist robotic appearance with a patented wall-mounted installation mechanism, Winees F3 presents a more user-friendly design that seamlessly integrates into contemporary courtyards," says Luke Lin, Chief Executive Officer at AiDot. "We are deeply honored to receive this award and look forward to launching more innovative products that meet both aesthetic and functional demands."

Revolutionary Dual-Lens Technology for 180° Comprehensive Field of View:

In a significant advancement in home security technology, the Winees F-Series Floodlight Cameras feature state-of-the-art dual-lens technology, which can be adjusted in all directions and offer resolutions from 2K to 4K. This innovation delivers a crystal-clear 180° panoramic view, ensuring extensive surveillance coverage, eliminating all surveillance blind spots. Designed to monitor every corner of outdoor spaces, the F-Series acts as a formidable barrier against intrusions, offering homeowners peace of mind with its comprehensive monitoring capabilities.

Enhanced Security with High-Intensity Lighting & Customizable Alarm System:

Winees F-Series Floodlight Cameras are equipped with a powerful 3000 lumen night light that illuminates large areas even in the darkest conditions, ensuring visibility for night surveillance. Combined with a customizable alarm system that includes a motion-activated strobe light and a piercing 110dB siren, it effectively deters potential intruders and enhances residential safety.

Advanced AI Motion Detection for More Precise Security Monitoring:

Employing sophisticated artificial intelligence and motion detection algorithms, the Winees F-Series Floodlight Cameras maintain heightened vigilance for any movement within their operational scope. They offer customization of the monitoring area, precise detection of movements and objects, and immediate and accurate alert transmissions. These features are essential for maintaining a high level of security responsiveness, enabling accurate monitoring while eliminating unnecessary distractions.

Patented Wall-Mounted Installation Design for Simplified Installation:

Specifically crafted for effortless setup. Winees F-Series Floodlight Cameras feature a rapid snap-on mechanism enables secure installations at elevated positions, allowing for manual completion in the final stage without the use of tools, shortening the installation time and facilitating continuous maintenance.

Home Security Integration within the Smart Home Ecosystem:

Integration with intelligent mobile applications surpasses traditional security measures by overcoming the temporal and spatial constraints inherent in-home surveillance. Compatible with ecosystems such as Alexa and Google Home, facilitating adaptive and seamless management of home security from any location within a dwelling. Through the AiDot smart home ecosystem, users can effortlessly change settings, access real-time video streams, and analyze archived records, thus significantly enhancing the capability for remote oversight of home security.

Product Specifications:

Product Specification Winees F3 (Will be launched in the later half of 2024) Winees F2 Pro Winees F2 Video Resolution 4K 2K 2K Connectivity Wi-Fi connection @2.4G/5GHz Wi-Fi connection @2.4G Wi-Fi connection @2.4G 3D Motion Detection √ √ √ Storage Function 256G SD Card Cloud 256G SD Card Cloud 256G SD Card Cloud Night Vision Color Night Vision Color Night Vision Color Night Vision Smart Integration Google Assistant, Alexa, IFTTT Google Assistant, Alexa, IFTTT Google Assistant, Alexa, IFTTT Al Detection(Free) Human/Vehicle/Pet Detection Human/Vehicle/Pet Detection Human/Vehicle/Pet Detection Al Detection(Cloud) Human/Vehicle/Pet/Package Human/Vehicle/Pet/Package Human/Vehicle/Pet/Package Lighting Brightness 3,000lum Dimmable Floodlights 3,000lum Dimmable Floodlights 2,000lum Dimmable Floodlights

Price and Availability

Winees' flagship product, the F-Series, the F3 is predicted to meet consumers in the later half of 2024, in the meantime, the F2 Pro and the F2 (35% OFF CODE：JXWG4RXU) are available on Amazon. Be among the first to experience the future of home security. During the Lightning Deal on Monday, April 22, from 9:15 AM to 9:15 PM PDT, Amazon Prime members can purchase it for only $119.99.

About Winees:

The etymology of Winees is witness, the difference is less t and more e, meaning less t(trouble)s and more e(ye), so the original meaning of Winees brand is: with the professional light perspective, we are willing to be the witness of consumers' lives, to be the other eye to help users reduce the trouble. We provide better security through more professional light; and more efficient outdoor lighting through smarter security's intelligent technology. We are able to provide consumers with the ability to guard their homes and families all the time, in addition to witnessing the lives of users.

For more information about Winees, please visit: https://iwinees.com/

About AiDot:

AiDot improves quality of life through technological development, and delivers tomorrow's smart home today. AiDot utilizes smart home technology to address the real needs of today's busy world and deliver not only convenience, but true peace of mind. This is achieved by combining decades of experience developing and manufacturing hardware, advanced and easy-to-use software, and a cloud-based ecosystem that grants access to, and control of your lights, security, appliances, and more.

For more information about AiDot, please visit: https://www.aidot.com/

