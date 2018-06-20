WineGame Launches in App Store

WineGame started as a late-night lark: Wilder and his partner-in-wine, José Andrés, would challenge each other to name the wine cloaked in a paper bag. Innovating this friendly competition has been a long-time goal of Wilder's, and now, the hi-tech version of WineGame is available for all smart phones, powered by proprietary software designed by WineGame Co-founder, Gary Mendel.

Based on an all-encompassing database including nearly every bottle in the world, WineGame challenges players to identify the grape, country, region and vintage/label of a wine. The platform generates logical answers to each question, so gamers learn even when answering incorrectly. Three tries are allowed per question, with points awarded at each level.

"Our goal was to utilize technology so that all players–from experienced drinkers to those new to wine–can be winners," explains Wilder. "WineGame's mission is to replace intimidating stigmas about wine education with a fun experience where all can experiment, engage with wine and learn."

All it takes to play is the WineGame app, a few bottles of wine, a means to disguise them, and of course, some friends. The host uses the app to scan each wine label to create the game before the bottles are concealed–and the fun begins.

While WineGame is easy and fun for home use, WineGamePRO is also launching for hospitality partners, meaning wine-lovers can play WineGame virtually any place that serves the tasty tipple.

"Wine is certainly having a moment – the market right now is huge, and still growing. And everyone loves to game on their phones, especially Millennials, our most enthusiastic wine-lovers," adds Wilder. "This might be the only legitimate time you can enjoy wine, hang out with friends, AND play with your phone without attracting disdain for being anti-social."

Let the games begin – go on, Play with your wine!

ABOUT WINEGAME

For additional information please visit www.winegame.com and follow WineGame on Instagram and Twitter @theWineGame.

ABOUT ROB WILDER, CO-FOUNDER & CEO

Since baking and selling quiches door-to-door as a teen, Rob has made food his business. In 1993, Rob and José Andrés co-founded ThinkFoodGroup, which Restaurant Hospitality Magazine dubbed "the most innovative multi-concept company in America," which has since grown to include 31 restaurants worldwide including Minibar, Jaleo and The Bazaar.

In addition, he also founded and led Austin Grills until its successful sale in 2006. He founded Foodtech Angels to support early-stage companies and inspired others through speaking at TEDx, SXSW and Yale Sustainable Food Program. In his spare time Rob has served as a board leader for a variety of institutions including World Central Kitchen, Tougaloo College, YPO, the Federal City Council, DC Downtown BID, The Penn Quarter Neighborhood Association and the Shakespeare Theatre Company.

Rob has been playing WineGame for 20 years in kitchens across the globe, and can't wait to play with a wider audience upon the launch of WineGame.

