Winegard Company acquires WiFiRanger.

A phenomenal partnership

"I am thrilled to welcome WiFiRanger into the Winegard family," says Grant Whipple, Winegard Company President and COO.

"We've worked together for some time now, and they're phenomenal partners. WiFiRanger brings so much networking and cloud computing experience to the team. This depth of knowledge will make us stronger as we grow in areas such as 5G, AI, the Internet of Things, and more."

An immensely gratifying milestone

"This is an immensely gratifying milestone in nearly two decade's worth of hard work," says Kelly Hogan, CEO of WiFiRanger.

"Since 2001, we've pioneered connectivity solutions for the RV park industry, evolving our technology to include both park systems and consumers. This synergy is pivotal for further innovations in the industry, particularly when it comes to new connectivity opportunities and media offerings.

"With this mission in mind, it makes sense for us to align with an established industry player like Winegard. They have more than 60 years of experience, along with a stellar reputation that will accelerate our combined drive to remain on the cutting edge of innovation."

Customers can expect a greater array of connectivity solutions

"Winegard moves with our customers, and this merging of talent and expertise is part of that evolution," says Grant.

"Together, we'll bring a greater array of lifestyle-enhancing, technological solutions to the RV market and far, far beyond. We've always had eyes on the future, and our vision is going to keep us at the forefront of change."

About Winegard Company

Built on more than 60 years of heritage in Burlington, Iowa, Winegard Company is a trusted partner for designing and manufacturing high-performance connectivity solutions. This includes WiFi, 4G LTE, 5G, satellite, IoT, broadband, video, and over-the-air technology for residential, commercial, and mobile. All made in the U.S.A.

More information about the company can be found at www.winegard.com.

