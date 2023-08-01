Winegard Introduces RV Halo to Turn Recreational Vehicles into Smart RVs

New smart RV platform allows RV owners to conveniently control Winegard devices from their smartphones and tablets

BURLINGTON, Iowa, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Winegard , the company dedicated to designing and manufacturing the world's greatest range of Smart Wireless Solutions, announces the launch of RV Halo, a smart RV platform that allows users to control all Winegard devices from one app. Equipped with an AI-enabled voice assistant, RV Halo helps RV owners set up and run a smart home environment whether they are on the road or at home.

Screenshot from the Winegard iPad app displaying live streaming capabilities for security purposes. Screenshot from the Winegard iPhone App displaying Home Screen to manage all devices and actions.

Phones, cars, TVs, and homes are becoming smarter as more and more devices connect to the Internet and talk to each other. Consumers can stay connected to the information they want and create a personal network of connected appliances that they can control to make day-to-day life easier. Winegard is bringing this integrated ecosystem to RVs with RV Halo to elevate the mobile home experience.

Built-in partnership with Saritasa , RV Halo empowers RV owners to be proactive rather than reactive when it comes to their vehicles. RV owners can now be instantly notified if the temperature drops, a fridge becomes unplugged, or a door opens instead of finding out hours, days, or even weeks later. A simple voice command can automatically trigger an RV to set up the awnings, turn on TVs, or notify the user of tank levels. Without ever having to manually log into a laptop or mobile web browser, users can automate tasks, monitor appliance connectivity and battery levels, and receive temperature notifications and security alerts, all from the convenience of their smartphone or tablet.

With RV Halo, Winegard users can:

Connect to all compatible Winegard products

Update all product software

Access to product manuals and support

Register RV Halo products

Access to user's Winegard account

Create accounts for and manage multiple RVs

RV Halo also includes voice features that allow users to:

Set up system with smartphones or tablets

Stream video directly from RV to any location

Easily find product-specific support

Traditionally a manufacturing company, Winegard started in 1953 and pioneered the ability for Americans to connect to more than one TV channel at a time. Since then, Winegard has expanded beyond antennas to Internet and cellular connectivity, GPS, and IoT products. As the company transitions into a smart technology company, Winegard has partnered with Saritasa for its leading software expertise to ensure today's consumers can stay connected wherever they are.

"Incorporating software has been a part of Winegard's larger company vision. The continuation of supply chain challenges allows us to move faster in actualizing that vision and be creative as we focus on designing smart hubs and smart platforms," said Scott Blindt, Director of Cloud Services at Winegard. "We needed a counterpart in software that shared our passion for connectivity, and Saritasa proved to be an incredible partner that worked with us every step of the way in developing the RV Halo app. RV Halo is just the start; we have grand plans for blurring the lines between hardware and software for a powerful, individualized experience that our end users can control."

"We're thrilled to partner with Winegard and make software projects like RV Halo a reality. Building innovative, thoughtful software products that actually do what they're supposed to requires deep collaboration and complete transparency. We take immense pride in being able to provide this kind of partnership," said Artem Razvodov, Director of Project Management at Saritasa.

Currently, RV Halo is available for download on the Apple App Store for iPhones and iPads.

To learn more about Winegard and its connectivity solutions, whether at home or on the move, visit https://winegard.com .

About Winegard

Winegard is an American Technology company that powers connectivity and enables independence. For over 65 years, Winegard Company has pioneered wireless solutions for people's evolving needs, including its notable work with NASA on the Apollo 11 mission when the first humans explored the moon. Today it provides leading cloud, AI, and 5G technology that erases the lines between technology and the human experience. Winegard's solutions connect, monitor, and control devices in places people want to live, work and play. Headquartered in Burlington, Iowa, Winegard also has locations in Illinois, Indiana, Idaho, and Oregon. Learn more at www.winegard.com .

About Saritasa

Saritasa is a full-service custom software development firm offering mobile app, web, backend, IoT, and AR/VR development services. The company's clients include a variety of innovative startups and enterprises across multiple verticals, including life sciences, commercial, industrial and high technology. Saritasa strives to bridge the gap between technology and business by creating a technology company with a business mindset. Saritasa prides itself as a reliable technology partner with its team of experts, consultants, and advisors who bring innovative solutions to businesses. Learn more at www.saritasa.com .

