WINElove Weekend: Celebrating Our Love of Wine!

HEALDSBURG, Calif., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wine Road, a destination marketing association of wineries and lodgings in Northern Sonoma County, announces WINElove weekend, a long overdue chance to get out and meet winemakers, taste limited production wines and new releases, March 19 - 21. The link to purchase "WINElove Access" goes live on March 1st.

Wine Road Northern Sonoma County Outdoor seated tastings in Wine Country by Steve Knudsen

Weekend visitors will be able to enjoy the beauty of Sonoma County and treat themselves to a relaxed, personalized tasting experience. WINElove Weekend will not take place at one location as participants will travel from winery to winery, exploring the ones that are of interest. Each winery will provide a minimum of three wines to taste and tasting fees at each winery are covered by the access pass.

"We're excited to have nearly 40 wineries participating and eager to share their WINElove," says Beth Costa, Executive Director of Wine Road. "For 2021, this will take the place of our annual Winter WINEland, which we could not do given the State stay at home order in January. This tasting experience will be much smaller in scope with only a few hundred reservations available."

After purchase, visitors will need to book reservations separately at each winery they plan to visit to comply with COVID-19 restrictions, space limitations, and the requirement of seated tastings. Be prepared to be seated outdoors at all wineries and dress accordingly. Safety protocols required of wineries will be in place at each winery: outdoor seating, social distancing, and masks worn until seated. Each reservation will be for 1 hour. Given the new reservation requirement, it is suggested that visitors plan to visit three wineries per day.

Click on the program link at the Wine Road website to see a list of participating wineries, which currently include favorites such as Davis Family Vineyards, Hook & Ladder Winery, Pech Merle, Wilson Winery and Merriam Vineyards. A more detailed program for each winery will be posted on the Wine Road website on February 20th.

ABOUT WINE ROAD NORTHERN SONOMA COUNTY:

Wine Road is made up of 200 wineries and 54 lodgings throughout the Alexander, Dry Creek, and Russian River valleys, and is the best source for discovering Northern Sonoma County's exceptional wine country, which is famous for its renowned wine producers and cuisine, scenic beauty, and wine country lifestyle. For additional information, visit www.wineroad.com, call 707-433-4335, or e-mail at [email protected], Find Wine Road on Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest and Instagram.

