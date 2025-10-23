Wines of Friuli Venezia Giulia Debut in New York City with Resounding Success

A widely attended seminar and a high-profile walk-around tasting featuring 38 producers mark a successful event for the Region

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The first-ever Wines of Friuli Venezia Giulia Tasting in the United States concluded with resounding success, bringing together 38 leading producers from across the Region and drawing strong participation from top trade and media representatives. Organized by UNI.DOC FVG, the union of all regional wine consortia of Friuli Venezia Giulia, the event took place on October 8 at Bryant Park Grill in New York City.

The day began with a well-attended educational seminar led by acclaimed sommelier, wine educator, and journalist Jeff Porter, who offered an engaging exploration of the region's unique and historic DOCs and DOCGs (DOC Friuli, DOC Carso, DOC Collio, DOC Friuli Annia, DOC Friuli Aquileia, DOC Friuli Colli Orientali, DOC Friuli Grave, DOC Friuli Isonzo, DOC Friuli Latisana, DOCG Colli Orientali del Friuli Picolit, DOCG Ramandolo, DOCG Rosazzo), and its diverse, singular native grape varieties, such as Friulano, Ribolla Gialla, and Refosco dal Peduncolo Rosso. The masterclass provided attendees with an in-depth understanding of Friuli Venezia Giulia's terroirs and winemaking traditions, highlighting exceptional overall quality and groundbreaking wines that have driven innovation across the world, setting the stage for the afternoon tasting.

The walk-around tasting drew more than 200 trade professionals, journalists, and key opinion leaders. Guests had the opportunity to experience the exceptional craftsmanship, diversity, and character of Friuli Venezia Giulia wines while meeting producers firsthand and building valuable industry connections. The event also strengthened the region's visibility in the U.S. market and fostered meaningful exchanges between Italian winemakers and American professionals.

Adding to the experience, attendees also enjoyed tastings of Montasio DOP cheese, one of the region's most celebrated culinary products, known for its delicate yet complex flavor and centuries-old tradition.

"This event represents a milestone for Friuli Venezia Giulia," said Marco Rabino, President of UNI.DOC FVG. "It's the first time such a large and diverse group of our producers has presented together in the U.S. market. The enthusiastic response from the trade confirms the strong interest and potential of our wines."

The debut event provided a unique platform to connect U.S. wine professionals with Friuli Venezia Giulia's producers, laying the groundwork for future initiatives aimed at amplifying awareness of the region's distinctive identity, remarkable wines, and exceptional quality.

Participating wineries included:

Aganis, Amandum, Aquila del Torre, Borgo delle Rose – Agricola Cimolai, Bucovaz, Ca Modeano, Cantarutti Alfieri, Castello di Buttrio, Colutta Wines, Conte d'Attimis-Maniago, Cozzarolo, Dri Giovanni il Roncat, Ermacora, Eugenio Collavini Viticoltori, Francesco Rotolo - Confinis, Gigante - Wine & Welcome in Friuli, Gori Agricola, I Feudi di Romans, Il Roncal, Jacúss, Livon, Obiz, Paraschos, Petrussa, Pitars, Reguta, Rodaro Paolo Winery, Roi Clâr, Sturm, Talis Wine, Tenuta Stella, Trebes di Princic Mitja, Valpanera, Vie d'Alt, Vigneti Pittaro, Villa Russiz, Villa Vitas, and Zorutti.

About UNI.DOC FVG.

L' Unione dei Consorzi Vini DOC del Friuli Venezia Giulia (UNI.DOC FVG), established in 2012, represents all the DOC Wine Protection Consortia of the Friuli Venezia Giulia Region. UNI.DOC FVG aims to promote Friuli Venezia Giulia as a region of excellence in viticulture, enhancing the diversity of its terroirs and the quality of its wines. Among its main activities are the promotion and enhancement of wine, carried out through events, communication initiatives, and media relations. https://www.unidocfvg.it/

About Colangelo & Partners

Colangelo & Partners specializes in premium food, wine and spirits brands, and has long-established relationships with the key press that drive these business categories and help determine the industry leaders. Agency principals have years of experience in retail and distribution as well as communications, a rare combination that gives Colangelo & Partners invaluable insights into consumer purchasing behavior. The agency focuses on "closing the loop" between creative communications programs, distribution, promotion, publicity and the consumer in order to maximize the efficiency of its communications programs and deliver measurable results. http://www.colangelopr.com

Media Contact

Bianca Panichi

[email protected]

SOURCE UNI.DOC FVG