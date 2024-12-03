Wines of Georgia Celebrates the Success of Its 2024 Integrated Communications Program in the United States

The 2024 campaign engaged trade, media, and consumers in the top export market through events designed to educate and sustain growth for the Georgian wine category

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wines of Georgia , the organization that represents and promotes the wines and wineries of the country of Georgia, and the National Wine Agency of Georgia , the legal entity of the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Agriculture of Georgia that finances the United States program, is happy to report another successful integrated communications campaign in 2024, amid category growth. The program is designed to increase category awareness in the key export market through a variety of traditional and new strategic media and trade initiatives, utilizing educational experiences and promotional activities to create opportunities for US consumers to further strengthen their familiarity with the country's wines.

"The United States is a top strategic market for Georgia," says Tamta Kvelaidze, Head of Marketing & PR at the Georgian National Wine Agency. "We are excited to see Georgian wine continue to gain momentum with US consumers. Through our press and trade activities, we have an opportunity to engage with key opinion leaders who have the ability to connect consumers with Georgian wine, and spread information on our country's rich winemaking history and modern innovation, wide range of high-quality wines, diversity of terroirs and subregions, food pairing versatility, and cultural traditions."

Georgian wine exports to the US have increased from 2023 to 2024, both in terms of volume and dollar value, according to the National Wine Agency of Georgia, Data reveals that exports have risen from 680,257 liters in 2023 to 1,074,336 liters in 2024, a 58% increase in volume year-over-year. Dollar value has also increased, from $4,215,000 in 2023 to $6,369,000 in 2024, a 51% growth year-over-year.

As part of the 2024 campaign, Wines of Georgia hosted three trips to Georgia for trade and press, providing them with a chance to explore the county's regions and wines, as well as its culture and traditions, in order to enhance their work in the Georgian wine category. The first trip took place in May and targeted Master Sommeliers, followed by the second for retail buyers in early September. The third trip was dedicated to US wine critics and press in mid-September.

Additionally, the campaign's series of immersive events during 2024 highlighted the vibrancy and diversity of Georgian wines. On June 8, Wines of Georgia showcased the country's wines at the third annual Saperavi Festival, featuring prominent producers of Saperavi and Rkatsiteli wines from the Finger Lakes region of New York, throughout the US, and Georgia, alongside modern twists on traditional Georgian cuisine. This was followed by a trade dinner at Vinexpo New York on June 24, targeting influential industry members. The momentum of these events continued throughout the year as Wines of Georgia expanded its presence at key industry gatherings. At TEXSOM, the campaign once again served as one of the largest regional sponsors, showcasing Georgian wines through lunch sponsorships and grand tasting tables from August 25-27. Additionally, Wines of Georgia had contributed to the 2024 TEXSOM Awards in February, submitting 55 wines for review and sponsoring an exclusive dinner.

In September, Wines of Georgia held its second Grand Tasting and Masterclass event in New York City, building on the success of the previous year's event, which was the first of its kind for Georgia in the US. The event offered trade and media professionals the opportunity to explore Georgian wines from various terroirs, including reds, whites, amber wines, rosés, and sparkling wines, while also fostering direct connections with the country's leading producers.

Wines of Georgia expanded its educational efforts by continuing to provide media professionals, wine industry members, and enthusiasts with access to the Georgian Wine Certification program in collaboration with the Napa Valley Wine Academy . This innovative, complimentary three-hour course introduced participants to seven in-depth modules about Georgian wine, covering topics such as the country's rich history, winemaking traditions, diverse regions, unique terroir, and indigenous grape varieties and styles. Participants who completed the program developed a comprehensive understanding of Georgian wines and received a detailed reference guide and presentation for future use. They also had the opportunity to take a final assessment, and those who passed were awarded a Georgian wine certificate officially endorsed by the Georgian National Wine Agency.

"This year's Wines of Georgia campaign in the United States has been a remarkable success, significantly advancing the growth of Georgian wine exports," said Levan Mekhuzla, Chairman of the Georgian National Wine Agency. "By engaging with and educating key media and trade professionals, we have not only highlighted Georgia's rich 8,000-year winemaking heritage and modern innovations but also strengthened awareness of the quality of our wines. We look forward to building on this momentum in the coming years, driving even greater recognition and export growth for Georgian wines in the US market."

Wines of Georgia is a promotional campaign financed by the National Wine Agency of Georgia and wineries to educate the US wine trade and general public about the history, culture, quality and universal appeal of Georgian wines and the country's qvevri winemaking tradition.

