Wines of Germany USA Launches Prost Every Moment Campaign

NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wines of Germany USA has launched a new integrated marketing campaign entitled Prost Every Moment that seeks to celebrate all of life's moments with some added German flare.

Prost Every Moment takes the concept of toast every moment and makes it undeniably German, compelling wine drinkers looking for a comforting escape or an energizing adventure to try something new, reconnect with friends and family, treat themselves, and pair everyday moments with the perfect German wine. The campaign encourages U.S. consumers to make the most of every moment – no matter what's going on in the world or their lives – with German wines that can complement any occasion.

"In Germany, we drink wine with all of life's celebrations big and small, so we're excited to bring that same celebratory ethos to the U.S.," says Monika Reule, Managing Director of the Deutsches Weininstitut (German Wine Institute). "Germany's 13 wine regions have so much to offer – from our electric Riesling to sultry Spätburgunder to effervescent Sekt."

The multi-channel campaign will run across Wines of Germany's diverse array of programming – from an information hub and quiz where people can discover their perfect pairing to social content and videos to events and promotions with wine retailers all across the country. The first three retail promotions include partnerships with Wine.com nationally, Fine Wine & Good Spirits in Pennsylvania, and Binny's Beverage Depot in Illinois.

As wine sales in the U.S. continue to grow, this new campaign aims to engage U.S. consumers in discovering the unique versatility and pairability of German wines. Germany has a rich history and heritage in winemaking with celebrated winemakers, terroirs, and styles. The 13 wine growing regions produce dozens of grape varieties and a wide range of styles. The campaign aims to showcase the country's modern, youthful and vibrant culture, while being fun and memorable for consumers, eager to try new things.

To learn more about Wines of Germany or the Prost Every Moment campaign, visit www.germanwineusa.com.

About Wines of Germany: Wines of Germany is the exclusive U.S. office of the Deutsches Weininstitut (German Wine Institute). We are focused on creating greater awareness and increased sales of German wine in the U.S. through educational and promotional activities, encompassing all qualities, varieties, and styles of German wine available in the U.S. We are the primary information source on German wines for U.S. consumers, members of the wine trade, and the media.

