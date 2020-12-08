Wines That Rock Celebrates Elvis Presley's Birthday With A Limited-Edition Premium Cabernet Sauvignon

Wines That Rock partnered with E2 Family Winery in Lodi, California and enlisted 2020's Wine Enthusiast '40 Under 40 Tastemaker' Andrew Nelson to create a California Cabernet Sauvignon that pays homage to the enduring legacy of Elvis Presley. The limited-edition, individually numbered bottle is a powerful, full-bodied wine fit for a king that boasts rich flavors of blackberries, toasty oak, and espresso that blend together with finely polished tannins for a knockout finish. The limited-edition Elvis – The King will be the first offering in an upcoming series of Elvis Wines and each order will ship with a Letter of Authenticity.

"Wines That Rock has produced wine for some of the most iconic names in rock n' roll and we are so excited to add Elvis Presley to the roster," said Wines That Rock's President Howard Jackowitz. "We love to create premium, limited-edition wines in the rock 'n' roll arena that we as fans want to own, and Elvis was a perfect fit as he is an icon who transcends entertainment. We have seen these limited editions sell out in hours, so make sure you order now before they are gone!"

"We are incredibly pleased to partner with Wines That Rock, who have been combining music and wine for over a decade," said Marc Rosen, EVP Entertainment, Authentic Brands Group. "We know that fans everywhere will be thrilled and delighted to raise a glass to Elvis."

All collectors who pre-order now will be automatically added to the Elvis Presley Wines priority list and will have early access on all future releases. Fans are also encouraged to submit their best ideas for the next Elvis wine at elvispresleywines.com.

For additional details, visit ElvisPresleyWines.com.

ABOUT WINES THAT ROCK

For 15 plus years, the Wines That Rock mission has been to create premium wines that enhance the direct connection between brands and fans. Wines That Rock delivers uniquely creative brand extensions while maintaining authenticity and fun!

The founders of Wines That Rock, LLC have been at the forefront of bringing pop culture to fans for decades. Originally born out of a passion for music and wine, Wines That Rock launched its namesake collection of classic wines influenced by the spirit of Rock 'n' Roll. Working together with brand owners such as NBC Universal, ABC, The Rolling Stones, NPR, TCM, Cirque du Soleil, Downton Abbey, Star Trek, Hallmark, WWE, Discovery plus many others, Wines That Rock specializes in bringing new and exciting wines and wine clubs to market. With over 35 years of Rock 'n' Roll experience, Wines That Rock promotes, produces, and markets their one-of-a-kind wines to a global marketplace.

ABOUT ELVIS PRESLEY

Elvis Presley is one of the most influential pop culture figures of the 20th century. Often referred to as the "King of Rock 'n' Roll," Elvis' commanding voice and charismatic stage presence unleashed a musical and cultural revolution that changed the world. Over the course of his extraordinary career, Elvis was nominated for 14 Grammy Awards (3 wins), sold over 1 billion records worldwide, received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and was named "One of the Ten Outstanding Young Men of the Nation" by the United States Jaycees, as well as the 2018 recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom. In addition to his musical accolades, Elvis starred in 33 films and made numerous television appearances.

More than 60 years after his global debut, Elvis' legacy is stronger than ever. His life and music have inspired countless hit musicals, movies and TV series', fiction and non-fiction books, musical covers, and commercial endorsements, as well as a robust merchandise program spanning collectibles and fashion collaborations. An enduring symbol of "The King of Rock 'n' Roll's" stardom, Graceland, Elvis' Memphis home, is the second most-visited home in the United States after the White House, drawing over 600,000 visitors annually and tens of thousands of fans for its Elvis Week celebration. With more than 15 million fans across social media and a growing multimedia presence, the "King of Rock 'n' Roll" continues to inspire today's most influential musicians, designers, entertainers, and social influencers and captivate audiences around the world.

For more information, visit elvisthemusic.com. Shop Elvis products at shopelvis.com.

Follow Elvis on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

ABOUT AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP

Authentic Brands Group (ABG) is a brand development, marketing, and entertainment company, which owns a portfolio of global media, entertainment, and lifestyle brands. Headquartered in New York City, ABG elevates and builds the long-term value of more than 50 consumer brands and properties by partnering with best-in-class manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers. Its brands have a global retail footprint in more than 100,000 points of sale across the luxury, specialty, department store, mid-tier, mass, and e-commerce channels, and more than 6,000 freestanding stores and shop-in-shops around the world.

ABG is committed to transforming brands by delivering compelling product, content, business, and immersive experiences. It creates and activates original marketing strategies to drive the success of its brands across all consumer touchpoints, platforms, and emerging media. ABG's portfolio of iconic and world-renowned brands generates more than $14 billion in annual retail sales and includes Marilyn Monroe®, Elvis Presley®, Muhammad Ali®, Shaquille O'Neal®, Sports Illustrated®, Dr. J®, Greg Norman®, Neil Lane®, Thalia®, Nautica®, Aéropostale®, Forever 21®, Juicy Couture®, Vince Camuto®, Herve Leger®, Judith Leiber®, Barneys New York®, Brooks Brothers®, Frye®, Lucky Brand®, Nine West®, Jones New York®, Frederick's of Hollywood®, Hickey Freeman®, Hart Schaffner Marx®, Adrienne Vittadini®, Bandolino®, Spyder®, Tretorn®, Tapout®, Prince®, Volcom®, Airwalk®, Vision Street Wear®, Thomasville®, Drexel®, and Henredon®.

For more information, visit authenticbrandsgroup.com.

Follow ABG on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

ABOUT E2 Family Winery

A Fifth-Generation vineyard, E2 Family Winery is deep-rooted in California's wine county. A family run operation whose goal is to stay committed to the origins of its rich history. Being a small family-owned winery allows E2 to have a unique and personal approach with its customers when it comes to wine making. They provide individualized attention that you don't often receive at larger wineries. www.e2familywinery.com.

Contacts:

Heather Hudson

Wines That Rock

[email protected]

Michelle Ciciyasvili

Elvis Presley/Authentic Brands Group

[email protected]

SOURCE Wines That Rock

Related Links

https://elvispresleywines.com

