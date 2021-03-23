Wines that Rock Introduces the Newest Offering from Hallmark Channel Wines - Rosé Wine Seltzer...In A Can - Cheers!

A new way for people to enjoy Hallmark Channel's celebratory spirit, CHEERS is a deliciously sweet, rosé wine seltzer that will be available for purchase later this spring. Specially created in single serving cans, Hallmark Channel Wine's CHEERS is easy to enjoy anywhere, - from picnics, to the beach to backyard barbeques.

This Low-carb (<8 carbs), Gluten-free and Vegan-friendly wine seltzer is made with 100% natural ingredients and has only 2.5g of sugar and 137 calories per serving. Presented in fun, inviting 250ml cans and containing 8.4% alcohol, CHEERS is the perfect accompaniment to your next toast.

With fine bubbles that float over layers of crisp acidity, CHEERS is a delicious custom blend of refreshing citrus and light strawberry notes. Seltzer is immediately added before canning to create a superior sparkling profile, with champagne-style bubbles.

"CHEERS is an entirely new category. If you like rosé wine, sparkling wine or hard seltzer, then you will absolutely love CHEERS," says Andrew Nelson, Hallmark Channel Wines winemaker and recent recipient of Wine Enthusiast's 40 Under 40 Tastemakers. "The new CHEERS Rosé is a unique seltzer because it's wine based. We have been working on this formula for years and believe it's the perfect beverage for spring and all summer long – it's the best seltzer you will have all year!"

CHEERS will be offered later this Spring in select cities throughout the US. For now, you can register via email on hallmarkwines.com and guarantee your spot to be amongst the first to pre-order CHEERS and receive a 10% coupon. CHEERS will be available at your local retailers and on hallmarkchannelwines.com starting in May 2021.

Hallmark Channel Wines are promoted on-air, across social media and digital platforms and on the network's lifestyle series Home & Family.

ABOUT WINES THAT ROCK

For more than 15 years Wines That Rock's mission has been to create premium wines that enhance the direct connection between brands and fans. Wines That Rock delivers uniquely creative brand extensions while maintaining authenticity and fun.

The founders of Wines That Rock, LLC have been at the forefront of bringing pop culture to fans for decades. Originally born out of a passion for music and wine, Wines That Rock launched its namesake collection of classic wines influenced by the spirit of Rock 'n' Roll. Working together with brand owners such as NBC Universal, ABC, The Rolling Stones, NPR, TCM, Cirque du Soleil, Star Trek, Downton Abbey, Discovery, and many others Wines That Rock specializes in bringing new, exciting wines and wine clubs to market. With over 35 years of Rock 'n' Roll experience Wines That Rock promotes, produces, and markets their one-of-a-kind wines to a global marketplace. For more information, please visit winesthatrock.com.

SOURCE Wines That Rock

Related Links

http://winesthatrock.com/

