Wing 2 Wing Foundation Renews $60,000 Commitment to Fairfield U Mentor Program, Advancing Opportunity for Huntington's Next Generation

The donation expands mentorship, academic support, and pathways to success for underserved youth in partnership with Marshall University School of Medicine

HUNTINGTON, W.Va., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairfield U Mentor Program is proud to announce a renewed $60,000 donation from the Wing 2 Wing Foundation, led by Brad and Alys Smith, marking a continued investment in the future of Huntington's youth and the next generation of leaders.

Fairfield U Mentor Program Meeting 2026

Fairfield U Mentor Program connects children from the Fairfield neighborhood with medical students from the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. Through monthly STEM-focused educational sessions and mentorship, the program fosters academic growth, personal development, and meaningful relationships that extend far beyond the classroom.

The renewed funding from the Wing 2 Wing Foundation plays a critical role in sustaining and expanding these outcomes. The investment supports monthly stipends that enable consistent engagement and end-of-year scholarships awarded to graduating seniors.

"The Fairfield U Mentor Program demonstrates that when we invest in young people and connect them with dedicated mentors, we don't just change individual trajectories—we strengthen our entire community," said Alys Smith, co-founder of the Wing 2 Wing Foundation and founder of the Women Warriors Summit. "Brad and I remain committed to supporting this mission because we believe in the power of mentorship to unlock potential and create lasting opportunity."

Since its inception, the Fairfield U Mentor Program has supported and celebrated the success of its students both academically and personally. To date, the program has awarded a total of $17,000 in scholarships to participating mentees, helping to further their educational and career pursuits.

The program has proudly recognized 12 high school graduates, with 9 of those students continuing on to post-secondary education. These graduates have pursued a wide range of paths, including business, health sciences, criminal justice, exercise physiology, and skilled trades, while several have balanced academics with collegiate athletics in sports such as track, football, and basketball. Graduates have pursued careers in medicine, law enforcement, military service, collegiate athletics, and skilled trades.

"This continued support from the Wing 2 Wing Foundation and Brad and Alys Smith is more than a financial contribution—it's a belief in our students, our mentors, and the power of relationships to change trajectories," said program founder Dr. Jacob R Kilgore. "It allows us to meet students where they are and walk with them toward where they want to go."

Beyond its impact on mentees, the program also plays a meaningful role in the development of participating medical students from the Marshall University School of Medicine. Through sustained mentorship, these future physicians gain valuable experience in communication, leadership, and community engagement.

The program's first graduating class is now approaching college completion, highlighting the long-term impact of consistent mentorship, academic support, and community engagement. These outcomes reflect the Fairfield U Mentor Program's mission to empower students and shape a generation of physicians committed to serving their communities.

About Fairfield U Mentor Program

The Fairfield U Mentor Program is dedicated to empowering students in Huntington's Fairfield community through mentorship, education, and exposure to careers in medicine and STEM. By pairing students with medical student mentors, the program builds lasting relationships that support academic achievement and personal growth, working to always "Inspire Intellect"

About Wing 2 Wing Foundation

Wing 2 Wing Foundation is a philanthropic organization dedicated to empowering communities and fostering positive change by supporting initiatives that promote education, entrepreneurship, and economic empowerment. For more information about Wing 2 Wing Foundation, please visit: Wing 2 Wing Foundation.

Contact:

Dr. Jacob R Kilgore

Website: www.fairfield.org

Instagram: @fairfieldu_

Facebook: Fairfield U. Mentor Program

Kelsey Churgin

Access Brand Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Wing 2 Wing Foundation