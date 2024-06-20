Wing 2 Wing Foundation Supports West Virginia Classrooms with $175,000 Donation for School Supplies

The Investment Boosts Resources for 103 Schools Across the State

HUNTINGTON, W.Va., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wing 2 Wing Foundation, a leading philanthropic organization in West Virginia, has donated $175,000 for classroom supplies through the education equity nonprofit DonorsChoose. This contribution is set to make a significant difference in local classrooms across the state, and the funds will be used to provide vital educational resources to more than 103 local schools statewide. Founded by Alys and Brad D. Smith, Wing 2 Wing Foundation is committed to championing human dignity and potential in West Virginia.

"Every child deserves access to a quality education, and every teacher deserves the right tools and resources to provide that education," said Alys and Brad D. Smith, co-founders of Wing 2 Wing Foundation. "We are committed to opening doors of opportunity to everyone in West Virginia so our communities can succeed. As part of the Marshall University community, we see firsthand the impact that quality education can have on individuals. By funding these essential projects, we are investing in future leaders, thinkers, and innovators."

To date, $113,000 of Wing 2 Wing Foundation's donation has fully funded 225 DonorsChoose project requests for resources posted by nearly 150 teachers. The funds have supported various projects, including providing basic school supplies, establishing new arts and music programs, and refurbishing existing facilities for enhanced STEM learning. Teachers across West Virginia have expressed gratitude for the support:

"The arts are a fundamental part of education, and the support from the Wing 2 Wing Foundation reaffirms that belief," said Ashleigh Garret, art teacher at Scott High School. "In a world that often undervalues the arts, their dedication to nurturing creativity speaks volumes and enables Scott High School to foster a love for art and cultivate the next generation of artists and innovators."

"It is phenomenal that my classroom was chosen by the Wing 2 Wing Foundation," said Rebecca Skeens, music teacher at Central City Elementary School. "Music is a common bond, and my goal is to help students be successful musically, socially, and emotionally. This donation will help me build a SEL-focused classroom, allowing students to become better singers and help build self-confidence while promoting self-esteem. I am honored to have a fellow Marshall alumnus funding my classroom project and the exciting strategies I want to construct."

"As a Marshall graduate, it is awesome to know that a fellow Marshall alumnus and current University President is committed to supporting education across WV. I am thankful and filled with gratitude knowing that someone cares for our students in this state to provide enriching opportunities for our music ensemble students," said Jacob Terry, assistant band director and choir director at Wayne High School.

The remaining $62,000 will be used to match public donations to new DonorsChoose projects from West Virginia posted over the next few months. This match has the potential to double the impact of additional donations received, showing the power of collective giving.

To learn more about Wing 2 Wings donation, please visit The Wing 2 Wing Foundation DonorsChoose landing page.

About Wing 2 Wing Foundation

Wing 2 Wing Foundation is a philanthropic organization dedicated to empowering communities and fostering positive change by supporting initiatives that promote education, entrepreneurship, and economic empowerment. For more information about Wing 2 Wing Foundation, please visit: Wing 2 Wing Foundation.

About DonorsChoose

DonorsChoose is the leading way to give to public schools. Since 2000, 6 million people and partners have contributed $1.6 billion to support nearly 3 million teacher requests for classroom resources and experiences. As the most trusted crowdfunding platform for teachers, donors, and district administrators alike, DonorsChoose vets each request, ships the funded resources directly to the classroom, and provides thank yous and reporting to donors and school leaders. Charity Navigator and GuideStar have awarded DonorsChoose, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, their highest ratings for transparency and accountability. For more information, go to www.donorschoose.org.

