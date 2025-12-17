Wing Chun connects cultures globally through dance drama

BEIJING, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China Daily:

The original Chinese dance drama Wing Chun, a captivating fusion of martial arts and dance, made its North American debut in Toronto, Canada, on the evening of Dec 16 (local time). The performance played to a full house and received thunderous applause.

Performances in dance drama Wing Chun depict competitions between different martial arts schools.

Produced by the Shenzhen Opera & Dance Theatre, the show will run for 20 performances, concluding on Jan 4, 2026.

"It's an international work of global significance. I speak neither Cantonese nor Mandarin, but I understood it completely. It transcended language, and the story itself is deeply compelling," said Clyde Wagner, president and CEO of TO Live, one of the organizers of the show's residency, noting that box office sales are continuing to grow.

Hailing from Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong province, the production has toured countries and regions including Singapore, the United Kingdom, and France, since its debut at the end of 2022.

It has set a record for the most performances by a Chinese original dance drama overseas, earning both box office success and critical acclaim.

Shenzhen, which has maintained a sister-city partnership with Toronto for a decade, hosted a promotional event ahead of the performances.

Luo Weidong, Chinese consul general in Toronto, said the Wing Chun performances would allow local audiences to experience the essence of traditional Chinese culture alongside contemporary Chinese artistic expression.

The cultural showcase is expected to inject new vitality into Canada's multicultural fabric and deepen people-to-people connections through the universal language of art, Luo said.

Reza Moridi, former Ontario minister of research, innovation and science, echoed this view. "They [Wing Chun] bring Chinese culture to Canada and help build bridges between the people of China and Canada," said Moridi.

"The cities of Toronto and Shenzhen became sister cities around 10 years, and I think the relationship between the two cities will continue to grow warmer."

Shenzhen, a young and innovative city, was recently designated as the host city for the 2026 APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting. At the promotional event, the city showcased its spirit of innovation, favorable business environment, and friendly atmosphere, welcoming new visitors to pay a visit.

SOURCE China Daily