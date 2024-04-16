Wing Security Joins Cloud Security Alliance

Wing Security's Mission to Help Mid-Market Companies Effectively Manage SaaS Security Risks Through Innovative SSPM Solutions Aligns with CSA Best Practices

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wing Security, the leader in SaaS Security , today announced its membership in the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) , the world's leading organization dedicated to defining standards, certifications, and best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment.

Association with the CSA underscores Wing Security's commitment to collaborating on cloud security standards and empowering organizations to safely leverage SaaS applications. Wing Security's automated SSPM solution, which offers unparalleled visibility and control for more than 300,000 SaaS applications, is vital for businesses to mitigate and remediate security risks efficiently.

"Our alignment with the CSA is a natural extension of our mission to bring advanced, automated SaaS security solutions to the mid-market," said Galit Lubetzky Sharon, CEO of Wing Security. "As SaaS usage proliferates in the business world, so do the security challenges. We look forward to contributing our expertise in SSPM and automation to the CSA community, helping define robust security practices that benefit all cloud users."

Wing Security's SSPM platform has been instrumental in enabling organizations to safeguard their data and systems against the increasing prevalence of SaaS vulnerabilities, as evidenced by recent incidents involving high-profile threat actors. Leveraging its CSA membership, Wing Security will continue to innovate and support chief information security officers (CISOs) in enhancing their company's security strategies.

"We welcome Wing Security to the CSA community," said Illena Armstrong, President, Cloud Security Alliance. "Wing's focus on automating SaaS security through its SSPM solutions brings valuable insights to the wider community and their clients. Their advanced approach to managing and securing SaaS applications significantly contributes to the industry's ongoing efforts to foster a safe and secure cloud computing environment."

Wing Security's SSPM platform automates the identification, management, and remediation of SaaS application risks, catering to the dynamic needs of mid-market companies. With a focus on minimizing effort and cost for CISOs, Wing Security's tiered product lineup meets companies wherever they are on their security journey. Wing Security's flexible and innovative SSPM solutions help organizations improve operational efficiency and bridge the resource gap in SaaS security. For more information, visit https://wing.security/ .

About the Cloud Security Alliance

The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) is the world's leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment. CSA harnesses the subject matter expertise of industry practitioners, associations, governments, and its corporate and individual members to offer cloud security-specific research, education, training, certification, events, and products. CSA's activities, knowledge, and extensive network benefit the entire community impacted by cloud — from providers and customers to governments, entrepreneurs, and the assurance industry — and provide a forum through which different parties can work together to create and maintain a trusted cloud ecosystem. For further information, visit us at www.cloudsecurityalliance.org , and follow us on Twitter @cloudsa .

About Wing Security

Wing Security is a leading provider of SaaS Security solutions, offering unparalleled visibility, control and automated remediation capabilities for cloud applications. Trusted by businesses worldwide, Wing Security ensures the safest and most efficient deployment and use of SaaS applications, addressing the evolving security challenges in today's digital landscape. For more information, visit https://wing.security/ .

