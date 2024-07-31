Wing Security Launches Tailored Threat Intelligence Alerts For Immediate SaaS Threat Detection & Response

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackhat USA 2024 – Wing Security , a leading provider of SaaS security solutions, today announced the launch of its new tailored SaaS Threat Intelligence, providing organizations with personalized detection and response capabilities directly integrated into their SaaS security dashboard. The threat intelligence feature delivers timely, prioritized threat event information with recommendations and automated remediation plans unique to each organization's SaaS environment. Customers receive notifications that are backed by an expert human analyst team, enabling swift and effective responses to emerging threats.

Wing's Saas Threat Intelligence offers comprehensive coverage of personalized SaaS supply chain threats to applications that could result in authorized account takeovers and data breaches. According to research conducted by Wing Security, every single company out of the 600 surveyed, was using at least one application that was breached in the past 12 months.

Modern cyber regulations, like those issued by the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS), demand rapid reporting of supply chain security events. Wing Security's dashboard provides immediate access to critical threat detection and the necessary mitigation steps, guiding CISOs and IT managers to take swift action. This eliminates the anxiety of rumored attacks and replaces hours of manual research with actionable priorities and plans.

Wing Security's strength lies in its ability to personalize specific threats to an organization's SaaS environment, ensuring the alerts are highly relevant and actionable so organizations can focus on the most significant threats.

With Threat Intelligence integrated into Wing's platform, security teams are equipped with new threat detection capabilities, avoiding hours previously spent on researching, and mitigating the risk of business disruption.

"Threat detection & response capabilities are crucial in an era requiring rapid responses to security events within the SaaS supply chain," said Galit Lubetzky Sharon, CEO & Co-Founder of Wing Security. "And it's already making an impact — a financial services firm was able to quickly respond to a critical vulnerability in a widely used SaaS application, avoiding a potential data breach and compliance penalty. A healthcare provider was well-prepared to swiftly respond to a privacy breach, protecting patient information."

The SaaS applications landscape is vast, with over 300,000 applications, and many applications have been compromised. These neglected apps, sometimes used by only a handful of users, pose significant risks that may go undetected. The SaaS Threat Intelligence reduces noise while also enhancing the cybersecurity expertise of identifying incident patterns.

Wing Security combines curated insights from its expert analyst team with automated contextual analysis of the SaaS environment, blending machine learning with human research. Wing continuously monitors the security posture of applications from a comprehensive understanding of the users, permissions, access, configurations and more, prioritizing threats and recommending immediate remediation steps.

