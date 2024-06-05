Wing Security Named Rising in Cyber 2024 by CISOs and Investors

Recognized for Innovative SaaS Security Aligned to Changing Supply Chain Risks

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wing Security , a leading provider of SaaS security solutions, today was named to Rising in Cyber 2024, an independent list launched by Notable Capital to recognize the most promising cybersecurity companies in the eyes of chief information security officers (CISOs), venture capital investors, and other security leaders. Join us at Infosecurity Europe 2024, held at ExCeL London from June 4-6, where Wing Security will showcase its solutions under the theme "Navigating Through the SaaS Jungle."

Notable Capital partnered with more than one hundred CISOs, VPs of Security from companies such as Amazon, Atlassian, Coupang, and Netflix, and prominent venture capital firms to nominate and vote on approximately 200 companies to select 30 honorees for Rising in Cyber 2024. Honorees were chosen based on their proven ability to solve critical problems for security teams. Having raised more than $6 billion collectively, the companies recognized by Rising in Cyber demonstrate the enthusiasm of the cybersecurity industry for innovation in this sector. In celebration, honorees will be recognized at the New York Stock Exchange today.

"We are deeply honored to be named to the Rising in Cyber 2024 list," said Galit Lubetzky Sharon, CEO of Wing Security. "This recognition is a testament to our commitment to revolutionizing SaaS security and empowering organizations to confidently navigate the complex landscape of modern threats. Winning this award highlights the significant impact of our SaaS Security Posture Management solutions in providing CISOs and security teams with unparalleled visibility, control, and compliance, setting a new standard in cybersecurity."

"We see more innovation among cybersecurity startups than ever before, especially as AI creates both opportunities and new risks," said Oren Yunger, Managing Partner, Notable Capital. "Areas such as identity and access management, cloud security, and application security will see increased adoption by CISOs as security teams adapt to the rising role of AI. Congratulations to the honorees of Rising in Cyber 2024!"

In addition to being named to Rising in Cyber 2024, Wing Security has been honored with the 2024 Global InfoSec Awards by Cyber Defense Magazine, winning in the categories of Next Gen Cybersecurity Startup and Most Innovative SaaS/Cloud Security Company.

Wing Security's SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) offering enables customers to leverage the full potential of SaaS applications with the peace of mind that comes from knowing their environment is monitored and protected against today's sophisticated threats. This product automates SaaS Security for thousands of AI-powered applications, providing advanced protection against AI-SaaS risks and preventing data leaks. As the use of GenAI and related SaaS applications grows, Wing Security empowers security teams to manage and protect their dynamic and complex digital environments effectively.

Wing Security serves businesses of all sizes, including large, mid-market, and exempt small businesses, offering product tiers that match their risk levels and security priorities. Exempt customers can begin with Wing Security's Free Risk Discovery Tool for Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM) assessments connected to their primary SaaS platforms. For more information about Wing Security's SaaS product tiers, visit https://wing.security/ .

About Rising in Cyber

Rising in Cyber recognizes the most innovative startups in cybersecurity as determined by more than 100 leading CISOs, cybersecurity executives, and prominent venture capital firms. For Rising in Cyber 2024, about 200 companies were nominated, and 30 were recognized as honorees through an independent nomination and voting process. Nomination criteria included private, venture-backed companies with a primary product focus on cybersecurity and the U.S. as a primary market. For more information about the honorees, participating investors, and methodology, visit: www.risingincyber.com.

About Notable Capital

Notable Capital is a global venture capital firm based in the U.S. focused on early-to-growth-stage companies in cloud infrastructure and business and consumer applications. The firm invests primarily in the U.S., Israel, Europe, and Latin America. Notable Capital portfolio companies include Affirm, Airbnb, Block, Brightwheel, Drata, Handshake, HashiCorp, Ibotta, Orca Security, Quince, Slack, Slice, StockX, Stori, Vercel, Zendesk, and more. Notable Capital is a longtime investor in the global cybersecurity sector. Its investments include Bitsight, Descope, Drata, Gem Security, Nozomi Networks, Orca Security, Torq, Vdoo, Wing Security, and more. More information can be found at www.notablecap.com and @notablecap.

About Wing Security

Wing Security empowers organizations to leverage their SaaS potential while ensuring a robust security posture. Our SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) solution provides unparalleled visibility, control, and compliance capabilities for cloud applications, fortifying defenses against modern SaaS-related threats. Wing Security's automated security capabilities help CISOs, security teams, and IT professionals save weeks previously spent on manual processes. Trusted by global companies, Wing Security offers actionable security insights derived from an industry-leading SaaS application database covering more than 300,000 SaaS applications. For more information, visit https://wing.security/ .

