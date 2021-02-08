Wing Stop Joins Growing List of Restaurant Brands Available on the Delaget Universal API

SAINT LOUIS PARK, Minn., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delaget today announced that Wing Stop will be the latest brand to be available on its Delaget Universal API solution. Known for its "fresh never faked" chicken wings, Wing Stop is a chain of 1,500 restaurants and one of the fastest-growing concepts in the country. Wing Stop operator Atticus Group will be leveraging the Delaget Universal API to deliver data to an earned wage access solution from Rain Technologies.

Restaurant technology and service providers using the Delaget Universal API are able to access data from more than 100,000 restaurant locations, instead of building costly, one-off integrations, reducing onboarding time and increasing client satisfaction. With Delaget, providers can immediately increase their Total Addressable Market without tapping engineering resources.

Wing Stop joins a growing roster of brands accessible through the Delaget Universal API, including Taco Bell, KFC, Pizza Hut, Sonic, IHOP, Popeye's, Burger King, Zaxby's, Papa Murphy's Wild Wings Café, Hard Rock Café, and Slim Chickens.

Wing Stop franchisees can leverage Delaget's restaurant business intelligence tools, including Delaget Coach and Detect. With Delaget Coach, operators can view consolidated data from their various restaurant technologies, all on one dashboard. Detect helps operators reduce loss by automatically alerting them to employee theft, inefficiencies, overtime, poor customer service, and more.

About Delaget

Delaget helps restaurant operators expand their business and improve profitability through our configurable restaurant dashboard, our data solutions, and our Easy Street Marketplace. We received the 2020 QSR Applied Tech Award for our Delaget Coach restaurant dashboard, which provides a combined view of an operator's most critical operational data including sales, labor, food costs, speed of service, voice of customer, loss prevention, and more. Delaget customers are franchisees and franchisors from brands such as Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, KFC, IHOP, Five Guys, Hard Rock Café, Hardee's, Popeye's, Slim Chickens, Sonic, Papa John's, Brooklyn Water Bagels, and more. Visit us at www.delaget.com for more information.

