Wing Zone Hot Chicken & Wings to Debut New Location in Bellflower

Award-Winning, Cooked-to-Order, Nashville Chicken Franchise to Open on November 14

BELLFLOWER, Calif., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wing Zone Hot Chicken & Wings (Wing Zone), known for its hot and juicy chicken wings, is debuting its newest location in Bellflower on November 14. Located at 17646 Bellflower Blvd. Wing Zone will introduce the community to its distinctive sauces and spices, offering a unique dining experience at a next-generation, quick-service restaurant.

Meet the Local Owners:

Brothers Mark and Matthew Cardenas are the proud owners of the new Wing Zone in Bellflower. On top of this new venture, they currently run a commercial real estate appraisal firm. After years of working together, they were ready for a fresh challenge—something that combined their business experience with a passion they could share with the community.

When they came across Wing Zone, it immediately clicked. Bellflower has been craving more restaurants with big flavor and quality food, and Wing Zone fit the bill perfectly. For Mark and Matthew, it is more than just a business. It is a chance to bring something new and exciting to their hometown while doing what they love.

"We were looking for more than just another business," said Mark and Matthew. "Wing Zone gives us the chance to create a place where families, friends, and neighbors can come together and enjoy great food. That's what makes this special for us."

Wing Zone entrées are served in four heat levels – plain, mild, medium, and hot, and feature a variety of sweet, savory, award-winning sauces that pair perfectly with the original and hand-breaded boneless wings.

Marinated for a minimum of 12 hours, then cooked to order, Wing Zone's wings are served perfectly hot and juicy, whether enjoyed in-store or to-go. Wing Zone prioritizes flavors that deliver, with dry rub flavors that include: Garlic Parm, Nashville Hot, Salt and Vinegar, and Lemon Pepper Tajin. And sauce flavors including: Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Korean BBQ, Thai Chili, Zone Sauce, and Louisiana Lemon Pepper, Wing Zone's hottest sauce.

Guests ready for hot chicken and wings can visit the new Wing Zone restaurant at 17646 Bellflower Blvd today, or order online at www.wzhotchicken.com for convenient in-store pick-up.

About Wing Zone Hot Chicken & Wings

Founded in 1993, Wing Zone is an international fast-casual restaurant franchise known for its cooked-to-order, flavor-fused chicken wings and tenders. Wing Zone's award-winning flavors are available at more than 35 locations in North America and its 60 restaurants internationally. The brand plans to grow to 200 profitable restaurants by 2025. For more information, visit www.wingzone.com . Like Wing Zone on Facebook , follow us on Twitter or Instagram . Franchise opportunities are available; visit wingzonefranchise.com for more information.

