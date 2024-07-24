Wing Zone Hot Chicken and Wings Franchise Debuts First Location in Indiana

Cooked-to-Order, Nashville Chicken Restaurant to Open in Indianapolis on July 24

INDIANAPOLIS, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wing Zone Hot Chicken & Wings, known for its hot and juicy chicken wings, is debuting its first Indiana location in Indianapolis, located at 5527 N. Keystone Ave. Wing Zone Hot Chicken & Wings will introduce the Indianapolis community to its distinctive flavors, offering a unique dining experience at a next-generation, quick-service restaurant.

The new location is set to open on July 24, where customers can get six free boneless wings when they sign up for text deals at wingzone.com.

The new Wing Zone is owned by local franchisee and immigrant, Asra Khan. After immigrating to the U.S., Khan began her career in the restaurant industry in 2006, having gotten an early start in the fast-food industry. Over time, she worked her way up to District Operations Manager, with aspirations to one day open a fast-casual business of her own.

"The passion and obsession over Nashville Hot Chicken has continued to take over the country, and I am so excited to bring this concept to Indy for the first time," says Khan. "With Wing Zone, we're able to bring made-to-order, fresh chicken to customers, with a variety of flavor profiles to offer a wide range of tastebuds."

Introducing Hot Chicken Tenders and Hot Chicken Sandwiches, Wing Zone Hot Chicken & Wings entrées are served in four heat levels: plain, mild, medium, and hot. The menu features a variety of award-winning sauces for the original and hand-breaded boneless wings.

Marinated for a minimum of 12 hours, then cooked to order, Wing Zone's Hot Chicken & Wings are perfectly hot and juicy, whether enjoyed in-store or to-go. Focusing on the consumer trend of eating off-premise and through delivery, Wing Zone Hot Chicken and Wings prioritizes flavors that deliver. Dry rub flavors include: Garlic Parm, Nashville Hot, Salt and Vinegar, and Lemon Pepper Tajin. Sauce flavors include: Buffalo, Honey Q, Korean BBQ, Thai Chili, Zone Sauce, and Louisiana Lemon Pepper, Wing Zone's hottest sauce.

Guests ready for hot chicken and wings can visit the Wing Zone Hot Chicken & Wings Restaurant at 5527 N. Keystone Ave. today, or order online at www.wzhotchicken.com for convenient in-store pick-up.

About Wing Zone

Founded in 1993, Wing Zone is an international fast-casual restaurant franchise known for its cooked-to-order, flavor-fused chicken wings and tenders. Wing Zone's award-winning flavors are available at more than 35 locations in North America and its 60 restaurants internationally. The brand plans to grow to 200 profitable restaurants by 2025. For more information, visit www.wingzone.com. Like Wing Zone on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram. Franchise opportunities are available; visit wingzonefranchise.com for more information.

Media Contact: Evan Hensley | Fishman PR | [email protected]

SOURCE Wing Zone