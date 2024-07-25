Wing Zone Hot Chicken and Wings to Debut New Location in Wauwatosa

Cooked-to-Order, Nashville Chicken Franchise to Open in Milwaukee area on July 30

WAUWATOSA, Wis., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wing Zone Hot Chicken & Wings, known for its hot and juicy chicken wings, is debuting its second Wisconsin location in Wauwatosa, located at 6707 W North Ave. Wing Zone Hot Chicken & Wings will introduce the Wauwatosa community to its distinctive flavors, offering a unique dining experience at a next-generation, quick-service restaurant.

The new location is set to open on July 30, featuring live music, a dancing chicken, and giveaways. Customers will also get six free boneless wings when they sign up for text deals at wingzone.com.

The new Wing Zone is owned by local franchisees Jodie and Matt Schroeder, who have called the Brew City home for the last 17 years. Jodie, a Detroit native, has spent the last 25 years in the sales and operations side of corporate America, before opening the first Wing Zone in Milwaukee in May of this year alongside her husband. Matt also worked in sales, and has opened six pizza franchises over the last eight years, which gives the duo a depth of understanding for the restaurant scene.

"We were able to try the hot chicken sandwich, and instantly fell in love with the brand and its level of customer experience," said Jodie. "So many of our competitors just offer wings or sandwiches. But Wing Zone brings together the best of both worlds for families looking to mix and match."

Wing Zone Hot Chicken & Wings entrées are served in four heat levels – plain, mild, medium, and hot, and feature 18 sweet, savory, award-winning sauces that pair perfectly with the original and hand-breaded boneless wings.

Marinated for a minimum of 12 hours, then cooked to order, Wing Zone's Hot Chicken & Wings are perfectly hot and juicy, whether enjoyed in-store or to-go. Wing Zone Hot Chicken and Wings prioritizes flavors that deliver, with dry rub flavors that include: Garlic Parm, Nashville Hot, Salt and Vinegar, and Lemon Pepper Tajin. And sauce flavors including: Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Korean BBQ, Thai Chili, Zone Sauce, and Louisiana Lemon Pepper, Wing Zone's hottest sauce.

Guests ready for hot chicken and wings can visit the Wing Zone Hot Chicken & Wings Restaurant at 6707 W North Ave. today, or order online at www.wzhotchicken.com for convenient in-store pick-up.

About Wing Zone

Founded in 1993, Wing Zone is an international fast-casual restaurant franchise known for its cooked-to-order, flavor-fused chicken wings and tenders. Wing Zone's award-winning flavors are available at more than 35 locations in North America and its 60 restaurants internationally. The brand plans to grow to 200 profitable restaurants by 2025. For more information, visit www.wingzone.com. Like Wing Zone on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram. Franchise opportunities are available; visit wingzonefranchise.com for more information.

