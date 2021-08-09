Wingamm Bringing Line of Luxury Compact RVs to America to Meet US Demand for #VanLife, Remote Work and Experiential Living

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wingamm, the leading provider of luxury compact RVs in Europe, today announced it is bringing Europe's most sought after and innovative motorhomes to the U.S. market to meet the demand of U.S. buyers for more compact and luxurious motorhomes. The Wingamm Oasi 540 is the first Micro Class RV (vehicles less than 18 feet long that can sleep four people and with a full indoor bathroom) available for sale in the United States. Wingamm's expansion to the U.S. will be through an exclusive distribution deal with TM Motorhome Sales, LLC. Wingamm will be launching with its most compact model, the Oasi 540, and sales will start in California and New Jersey, with a planned nationwide expansion.

"My vision has always been to bring my family-owned brand of compact European motorhomes to America. We are currently sold in 15 countries throughout Europe and Asia and the U.S. was always the next step on our roadmap. Our plan came together when I met Tony Diamond and the TM Motorhome Sales team about two years ago at our headquarters in Verona, Italy. Tony was very enthusiastic about the changing trends in how Americans want to live and travel and the gap in the compact RV market that Wingamm could fill. It has taken persistence and innovation from our team of amazing engineers and consultants in both Italy and the U.S. to create a Wingamm Oasi 540 for the U.S. market and, now, it is officially coming to America," said Lorena Turri, CEO of Wingamm.

In just the last few weeks, as word spread organically that Wingamm's Oasi 540 (a YouTube sensation with a single video of the motorhome garnering 3.5 million views) is coming to America, the U.S. office has been inundated with over 3,500 phone calls and emails from interested buyers. The waitlist has grown to over 550 buyers and counting. Additionally, over 30 RV dealers, including some of America's largest, have been in contact with TM Motorhome Sales seeking to become a Wingamm dealer.

"When we first met with Lorena and her team, we were in development on a tech-enabled on-demand RV rental concept called Squirrel — think Lime or Bird Scooter but with RVs. We had scoured the globe, evaluating every RV model in the U.S., Germany, France, U.K., and Italy, looking for the most compact, luxurious, and technologically advanced motorhome in the world. As soon as we saw the Wingamm Oasi 540, we knew we had found it. From there, the partnership evolved with Lorena and we became the distributor for Wingamm in North America. Our go-to-market strategy is for Wingamm's line of motorhomes to be displayed in desirable malls across America alongside other innovative consumer brands like Apple, Tesla, and Peloton. We are launching initially in California (Los Angeles) and in New Jersey, with a national rollout by 2023," says Tony Diamond, co-owner of TM Motorhome Sales.

What sets Wingammm and the Oasi 540 apart from all other manufacturers globally is its custom fiberglass monocoque shell. The monocoque shell not only gives the Oasi 540 its distinct sleek and handsome charm, but it allows for innovation in nearly every aspect of the design and functionality, most notably the compact size. Four other standouts of the Wingamm Oasi 540 are its bedroom, bathroom, sewage system, and climate control.

"There is already a bit of a frenzy since the news of the Oasi 540 coming to America was announced. To understand the fervor from buyers and dealers alike, it's important to have context for what makes Wingamm so special. A CEO of one of America's largest RV brands has admitted that Europe is about 15 years ahead of the U.S. in terms of design. But Wingamm is a standalone globally, not just in the U.S.," says Diamond.

Key Features of the Oasi 540 Include:

Size

The Wingamm Oasi 540 is only 17'9" long. For context, a standard parking space in the U.S. is 19' long and most Ford F-150 pick-up trucks are longer. Turri and Diamond believe that all arrows — the Vanlife phenomenon, remote work, the trend toward mobility and experiential living and the high cost of apartments in major cities — point toward living and working from an Oasi 540 as an enticing value proposition. And because of its compact size, people can #vanlife in major cities as well as in nature.

Bed

All U.S. class B motorhomes built inside existing Mercedes Sprinters, Ford Transits and Dodge Promaster cargo vans either have a tent pop-top bed or a bed that uses up a large portion of the valuable living space. The Wingamm Oasi 540 does neither. Wingamm's custom fiberglass monocoque shell allowed its designers and engineers to reimagine the concept of a bed in an RV. By recessing the bed into the ceiling when it is not being used and then elegantly protracting it down when needed, Wingamm created more useable floorplan space for a larger and more functional kitchen, bathroom, and dining/living room.

Bathroom

The bathroom leaves nothing to be desired. It is like one found in a hotel — albeit a tad smaller. There is a standing shower, sink and vanity with countertop space, toilet and medicine cabinet with mirror. To have a full bathroom in a motorhome this small is unheard of anywhere in the world.

Sewage System

Wingamm's innovative cassette sewage system is a game-changer. Sewage disposal is a major pain point in the RV industry. Wingamm's sewage cassette system plugs into the exterior side of the van and, when engaged, has a catalyst inside that rapidly breaks down the matter into an easily disposable liquid. When full, the cassette can be removed from the side of the van and wheeled like a carry-on suitcase into any bathroom in America where it can be simply emptied into a toilet and flushed.

Climate Control and Acoustics

The Oasi 540 has radiant floor heating like people would find in the bathroom of a luxury hotel or state-of-the-art home. In both winter and summer, the monocoque shell provides superior insulation because, unlike metal used in all other Class B motorhomes, fiberglass is not a thermal conductor; there is no temperature dispersion from the inside to the outside. The result is unmatched thermal comfort and huge savings in terms of energy consumption. The monocoque cabin, in combination with a proprietary structural sealant, also eliminates the vibrations and frictional noises that plague the drivers of most motorhomes.

The U.S. market for compact motorhomes is ripe for disruption, and Wingamm plans to fill that demand. To learn more, visit https://www.wingamm.com/us.

About Wingamm:

Wingamm has been a family-owned and operated business since 1977 and our tradition of putting quality and the Wingamm customer's satisfaction first has never receded. In 1982, we were the first camper manufacturer in the world to create a living cell made with a fiberglass monocoque. With that, Wingamm was born. Today, the company is run by CEO Lorena Turri and based in Italy and available globally. Visit https://www.wingamm.com/us to learn more.

About TM Motorhome LLC

California-based TM Motorhome Sales, LLC was founded in 2020 and is co-owned by serial entrepreneur Tony Diamond. TM Motorhome Sales, LLC has the exclusive North American distribution rights to Wingamm's entire line of motorhomes. Please visit https://www.wingamm.com/us for more information.

