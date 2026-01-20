Wingman Growth Partners Appoints Cheri Reeve as Chief Financial Officer

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wingman Growth Partners, an investment firm focused exclusively on enterprise software, data, and financial technology businesses, is pleased to announce the appointment of Cheri Reeve as Chief Financial Officer. In this role, Cheri will lead all aspects of the firm's finance and reporting functions.

Cheri brings almost three decades of experience to Wingman Growth Partners. Most recently, she spent nearly fifteen years at Atlas Holdings LLC, a global $16B+ AUM investment firm, where she served as Principal & Chief Financial Officer and, subsequently, Senior Advisor. During her tenure at Atlas, Cheri helped guide the organization through significant growth, launching multiple funds, and building high-performing finance and back-office teams.

Earlier in her career, Cheri served as Controller at Commonfund, a leading institutional asset manager, where she led financial reporting initiatives and held the role of Accounting Manager at Care Technologies, Inc. Her expertise in designing robust internal controls and scalable financial systems allows Wingman's investment team to remain dedicated to identifying and scaling high-potential software companies.

"As Wingman continues to expand its focus on partnering with high-quality technology and software businesses, we are pleased to welcome Cheri as our Chief Financial Officer," said Jeff Machlin, Managing Partner at Wingman Growth Partners. "Cheri's deep technical expertise and her proven track record of building robust financial infrastructures will be invaluable. Her leadership ensures our platform runs smoothly, allowing our team to remain laser-focused on finding and growing exceptional software businesses."

"Wingman is at an exciting point in its evolution," said Cheri Reeve. "I look forward to building scalable financial systems and processes that support the firm's continued growth, while ensuring the discipline, transparency, and controls expected of an institutional platform."

Cheri's appointment further strengthens Wingman Growth Partners' institutional foundation. Cheri holds an M.B.A. in Finance from Fairfield University and a B.S. in Business, Marketing & Communications from the University of Wisconsin–Parkside. She is based out of Wingman's Greenwich, Connecticut office.

About Wingman Growth Partners

Wingman Growth Partners is a private investment firm focused on partnering with software and technology-enabled businesses poised for significant growth. The firm provides capital, strategic support, and operational expertise to help companies scale and win in their markets.

Learn more at www.wingmangrowth.com.

SOURCE Wingman Growth Partners