WingoCase® Appoints Tyler Smith as New CEO

WingoCase welcomes Tyler Smith as its new CEO, as current CEO Steve Elwell has decided to change his role to President and remain on the board of directors. Elwell's shift will enable him to dedicate more time on his passion for enhancing Bend's community and his focus on bringing a first-class ice area and recreation facility to the community. This strategic leadership change signals an exciting future for WingoCase, focusing on sustained growth and ongoing innovation.

The decision to appoint a new CEO reflects WingoCase's commitment to enhancing its market position and leveraging its exceptional growth trajectory. Steve Elwell has played a pivotal role in steering WingoCase since its inception. His vision for expansion and his ability to assemble a strong team have contributed to the company's remarkable 400+% year-over-year revenue growth. Steve's expertise in sales, and profound understanding and success in the medical industry, will be instrumental in shaping the strategic direction for B2B products in the Healthcare field and other key market verticals.

Steve Elwell expressed his enthusiasm for the company's future by stating, "I am extremely proud of the team and the hard work we have all put in to get WingoCase where we are today, and I am excited to continue driving growth, and innovation in my new role as President."

Tyler Smith brings a wealth of experience to his new role, boasting 14 years of experience in the wireless technology and accessory sectors. Previously, he held executive positions including Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for Otter Products LLC. Tyler's industry knowledge, strategic prowess, and innovative thinking will be indispensable in propelling WingoCase's growth and success.

Sharing his thoughts on joining WingoCase, Tyler said, "I am honored and so excited to join the talented WingoCase team. The company already has an amazing culture that fosters innovation, teamwork, and a genuine commitment to developing a comprehensive portfolio of cutting-edge products that prioritize customer experience and comfort."

With Tyler Smith at the helm, WingoCase is poised for significant growth. His industry acumen, strategic creativity, and focus on product innovation align perfectly with the company's vision for continued success and expansion. Exciting times lie ahead for WingoCase under Tyler's leadership.

About Ambulant Inc. (WingoCase)

WingoCase is the first company to create wireless device accessories with the user in mind and focuses on enhancing comfort by reducing hand, wrist, and forearm pain. Its passion is to bring intelligent design to the mobile device experience. The design of the WingoCase has been clinically tested and is taking comfort to a whole new level.

