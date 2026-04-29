Wings Air Helicopters, with Wave Helicopters, Selected for FIFA World Cup 2026 Broadcast Ops

Delivering precision aerial filming and live broadcast support across key U.S. host markets for the FIFA World Cup 2026

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wings Air Helicopters, in partnership with Wave Helicopters, announced its role supporting aerial broadcast and specialized flight operations for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Engaged through international broadcast partners, the companies will deliver aerial broadcast services, including precision filming, dynamic tracking, and support for live production environments. Their scope includes the execution and coordination of aerial operations across designated host markets in tightly controlled airspace.

This engagement reflects a select group of aviation providers entrusted with supporting critical broadcast operations in key regions, including New York and South Florida.

"With the scale and visibility of the World Cup, execution matters," said Javier Diaz, Founder of Wings Air Helicopters. "Our team is built for high-performance environments where precision, safety, and reliability are essential."

With over two decades of experience spanning live broadcasts, film production, and mission-critical aviation, Wings Air Helicopters brings proven capability to complex, high-tempo operations.

Together, Wings Air Helicopters and Wave Helicopters provide coordinated coverage across multiple host markets, reinforcing their position as trusted partners for high-profile aerial broadcast missions.

About Wings Air Helicopters

Founded in 2002, Wings Air Helicopters specializes in helicopter charter, aerial cinematography, broadcast services, and mission-critical aviation operations, with a long-standing reputation for safety and operational excellence.

About Wave Helicopters

Wave Helicopters is the South Florida affiliate of Wings Air Helicopters, focused on premium helicopter services and regional aviation solutions.

Media Contact:

Anna Macsai

General Manager

Wings Air Helicopters / Wave Helicopters

Phone: 914-361-4674

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.wingsairhelicopters.com | www.wavehelicopters.com

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/13142211

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Wings Air Helicopters