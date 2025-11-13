Wings and Rings Rolls Out New Seasonal Sips, Menu Items and Holiday Gift Card Bonuses for Winter Limited-Time Offer

A lineup of festive cocktails, exciting new menu items, strong everyday value offerings and holiday gift card incentives arrives at locations on Nov. 12 and runs through Jan. 11, 2026.

CINCINNATI, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wings and Rings , the club-level sports restaurant and bar franchise with 85 locations worldwide, is closing out the year with a seasonal lineup built around limited-time beverages, menu items, gift card rewards and everyday value that gives guests more reasons to visit throughout the holidays. The winter menu will launch nationwide on November 12 and remain available through January 11, 2026.

The Winter LTO features new menu items, including a Creamy Garlic Asiago Wing Sauce made with rich parmesan and asiago cheeses blended with roasted garlic. The brand is also introducing two new Loaded Fries options available as sharables, individual portions or upgrades: Buffalo Bleu Cheese Fries tossed in Buffalo bleu dry seasoning and topped with queso, medium Buffalo sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, scallions and bleu cheese dip; and Smoky Chili Cheese Fries topped with chili, cheddar jack cheese, jalapeños and crispy sweet smokin' onions.

In addition, their lineup of limited-time beverages feature three cocktails crafted to complement the colder months. The Spiced Apple Mule, made with the brand new Fireball Blazin' Apple, lime and Q Ginger Beer, brings a crisp apple-forward flavor with a hint of heat. The Sunday Sunrise Sangria layers white wine and a splash of vodka with peach, mango and orange for a bright, fruit-forward sip. Guests can also enjoy the Winter Berry Sangria, which blends cabernet sauvignon with peach and blueberry for a deeper, berry-driven profile.

Corporate Executive Chef and Culinary Innovator Dan Admire says the goal for the winter lineup is to offer drinks that feel festive without being overly heavy. "The Spiced Apple Mule brings a warm apple note with a little kick, and both sangrias offer bright flavors that pair well with the new menu items," he said. "From the Creamy Garlic Asiago Sauce to the Loaded Fries, everything was designed to bring comforting, winter-ready flavor without feeling too heavy."

Alongside the food and beverage items, Wings and Rings is bringing back its popular holiday gift card promotion. Guests will receive a $5 bonus card for every $25 in gift cards purchased throughout the season. On Black Friday, November 29, the brand will increase the reward for one day only, offering a $10 bonus card with a $25 gift card purchase. Wings and Rings will also reintroduce its December bonus card event, giving guests another opportunity to earn additional rewards during the final holiday rush.

Wings and Rings is also emphasizing the strong value it provides year-round:

Mondays - Kids 10 and under eat free with a paying adult, with a minimum purchase requirement and dine-in limitations.

- Kids 10 and under eat free with a paying adult, with a minimum purchase requirement and dine-in limitations. Tuesdays - 40% off wings for dine-in guests, a weekly favorite among regulars looking for quality and value at the start of the week.

- 40% off wings for dine-in guests, a weekly favorite among regulars looking for quality and value at the start of the week. Happy Hour, available Monday through Friday, gives guests a chance to unwind with food and drink deals designed around after-work visits, while the weekday lunch menu offers full-portion items at accessible prices from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to Admire, value continues to play a major role in the brand's approach to menu development and promotional planning. "Great value has always been part of who we are," he said. "Between our weekly deals, Happy Hour offerings and our new food and beverage items, we want guests to feel confident that every visit delivers on quality, comfort and price."

The Wings and Rings winter limited-time offer, gift card promotions and value offerings will be available at all participating locations beginning November 12.

To locate a Wings and Rings near you, visit: https://www.wingsandrings.com .

ABOUT WINGS AND RINGS

Established in 1984 in Cincinnati, Ohio, Wings and Rings is THE club-level sports restaurant and bar with Craveworthy Wings and Rings, My Place Service and a Club-Level Ambiance, all to encourage social connections. Whether it's enjoying a bit of banter, catching up over the game, finding new craft beer favorites, or celebrating a big win, Wings and Rings is the place where everyone can kick back, enjoy life, and champion everyday moments. With 85 units across the globe, Wings and Rings is changing the sports restaurant category, making elevated food and beverage experiences accessible to all fans. For more information, please visit www.WingsandRings.com and www.OwnWingsandRings.com .

