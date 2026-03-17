Wings and Rings Serves Up Game Day Deals for the 2026 NCAA Tournament

Score big with a free basket of fries, chips, or wedges when you grab 20 wings on NCAA tournament game days, giving your crew extra fuel for every buzzer-beater.

CINCINNATI, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wings and Rings, the 85-unit, club-level sports restaurant and bar franchise, is turning up the heat for college basketball fans during the 2026 NCAA tournament with a limited-time game day deal made for sharing. Kicking off with the first round on March 19 and running throughout the championship on April 6, guests can score a free basket of Saratoga chips, fries or wedges with the purchase of 20 wings on NCAA tournament game days with code BASKETS.

The tournament deals don't stop there. Wings and Rings loyalty members will receive a new freebie loaded into their accounts during every round of the tournament, giving fans even more reasons to stay in the game. Guests can download the Wings and Rings app to start earning rewards and unlock exclusive offers.

Throughout the tournament, guests can enjoy Wings and Rings' signature wings paired with bold sauces and flavors, making it easy to build a shareable spread for friends and family. Plus, the Daily Value lineup keeps the deals rolling all week long:

Monday & Friday: Kids Eat Free. Start the week with homework after school and end it cheering on the game.

Kids Eat Free. Start the week with homework after school and end it cheering on the game. Tuesday: 40% off wings (traditional or boneless), juicy and packed with bold flavor.

40% off wings (traditional or boneless), juicy and packed with bold flavor. Wednesday: $8.49 three-piece tender baskets. Hand-breaded, generous servings at unbeatable value.

$8.49 three-piece tender baskets. Hand-breaded, generous servings at unbeatable value. Weekday Lunch (11 a.m.–2 p.m.): Generous portions of wings, sandwiches, burgers, and salads that won't break the bank.

Generous portions of wings, sandwiches, burgers, and salads that won't break the bank. Happy Hour (Mon–Fri, 3–6 p.m.): Afternoon deals on drinks and bites, ideal for unwinding with friends before tip-off.

During the tournament, guests can indulge in Wings and Rings' Crafted Classics limited-time menu, featuring the return of Sam Adams Beer Cheese across comfort-forward dishes made for game watching. Favorites include Sam's Beer Cheese Loaded Fries or Chips, the Beer Cheese Chicken Sandwich, and Beer Cheese Jumbo Tenders, perfect for sharing.

With wall-to-wall games, shareable eats, and can't-miss tournament deals, Wings and Rings is the ultimate spot for fans to gather and celebrate every championship moment.

To find a Wings and Rings near you, visit https://www.wingsandrings.com.

ABOUT WINGS AND RINGS

Established in 1984 in Cincinnati, Ohio, Wings and Rings is THE club-level sports restaurant and bar with Craveworthy Wings and Rings, My Place Service and a Club-Level Ambiance, all to encourage social connections. Whether it's enjoying a bit of banter, catching up over the game, finding new craft beer favorites or celebrating a big win, Wings and Rings is the place where everyone can kick back, enjoy life and champion everyday moments. With 85 units across the globe, Wings and Rings is changing the sports restaurant category, making elevated food and beverage experiences accessible to all fans. For more information, please visit www.WingsandRings.com and www.OwnWingsandRings.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Julie Maw

Mainland

312-526-3996

[email protected]

SOURCE Wings and Rings