Wings and Rings Dives into Summer with New Loaded Mac Bowls and Dragon Fruit Sips

The limited-time summer menu, available May 20 through August 8, features two craveable Mac Bowls, refreshing cocktails and mocktails built for bold seasonal flavor.

CINCINNATI, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wings and Rings, the club-level sports restaurant and bar franchise with 85 locations worldwide, is kicking off the summer season with a limited-time menu packed with indulgent comfort food and refreshing tropical drinks. Available May 20 through August 8, the new summer lineup stars two loaded Mac Bowls featuring creamy White Cheddar Mac & Cheese piled high with crispy chicken, craveable toppings and the brand's signature big, bold flavors.

Whether guests are stopping in for lunch, catching the game or meeting up with friends, the new Mac Bowls deliver a hearty, flavor-packed twist on one of America's favorite comfort foods.

"We wanted to create something that feels familiar but delivers the kind of bold flavor our guests expect from Wings and Rings," said Dan Admire, Corporate Executive Chef and culinary innovator for Wings and Rings. "These Mac Bowls are rich, hearty and loaded with toppings that turn a comfort food classic into a meal worth coming back for."

Guests can choose from two limited-time Mac Bowls, each starting at $12.99:

Buffalo Nacho Mac Bowl: Creamy White Cheddar Mac & Cheese topped with buffalo medium crispy chicken, red onions, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños and crunchy tortilla strips.

Creamy White Cheddar Mac & Cheese topped with buffalo medium crispy chicken, red onions, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños and crunchy tortilla strips. BBQ Chicken Mac Bowl: Creamy White cheddar Mac & Cheese topped with crispy BBQ chicken, scallions and crispy Sweet Smokin' Onions.

For guests who want a cheesy addition to any meal, Wings and Rings is also offering a side of White Cheddar Mac & Cheese topped with melty cheddar jack for $5.49, or as an upgrade to sides accompanying sandwiches, burgers and baskets for $2.99.

To complement the Mac Bowls, Wings and Rings is introducing a lineup of tropical Summer Sips featuring bright dragon fruit flavors and bartender-crafted creativity:

Dragon Fruit Margarita

Dragon Fruit Spiked Soda

Tropical Tease - A cocktail created by a Wings and Rings bartender from the McAllen North, Texas Wings and Rings location

Dragon Fruit Lemonade Refresher (non-alcoholic)

With loaded Mac Bowls, tropical cocktails and bold flavor in every bite and sip, Wings and Rings is serving up everything guests need to make the most of summer.

To find a Wings and Rings near you, visit Wings and Rings.

ABOUT WINGS AND RINGS

Established in 1984 in Cincinnati, Ohio, Wings and Rings is THE club-level sports restaurant and bar with Craveworthy Wings and Rings, My Place Service and a Club-Level Ambiance, all to encourage social connections. Whether it's enjoying a bit of banter, catching up over the game, finding new craft beer favorites, or celebrating a big win, Wings and Rings is the place where everyone can kick back, enjoy life, and champion everyday moments. With 85 units across the globe, Wings and Rings is changing the sports restaurant category, making elevated food and beverage experiences accessible to all fans. For more information, please visit www.WingsandRings.com and www.OwnWingsandRings.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Julie Maw

Mainland

209.617.6518

[email protected]

SOURCE Wings and Rings