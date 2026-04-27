Wings and Rings Launches Operating Partner Program to Reward Top Performers and Build Future Franchise Owners

The Cincinnati-based sports restaurant franchise created the program to give strong operators a larger share in store performance and a path to more ownership-style responsibility.

CINCINNATI, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wings and Rings, the 85-unit, club-level sports restaurant and bar franchise, has launched its Operating Partner Program (OPP), a strategic initiative designed to reward top-performing general managers with a share of the bottom line while creating a clear pathway toward future franchise ownership.

Built to mirror the benefits of ownership without requiring significant upfront capital, the program gives high-performing operators a "sweat equity equivalent," allowing them to participate directly in the financial success of their restaurants while continuing to grow within the system.

"It's really an opportunity for our best managers to earn a share of the bottom line," said Bob Bafundo, Chief Operating Officer. "In many ways, it mimics the franchisee ownership model. The better the restaurant performs, the more they benefit. It creates true alignment."

The Operating Partner Program is grounded in one of Wings and Rings' core values: "stand together as family."

With many general managers having more than a decade of tenure, the program reflects a long-standing commitment to recognizing and investing in the people who have helped build the business.

"This is essentially a way to reward our best operators with a bigger, better opportunity," Bafundo said. "It's about recognizing the people who have been driving this brand forward for years and giving them a chance to grow with us in a more meaningful way."

Beyond individual rewards, the program is designed to strengthen the system as a whole by retaining top talent and creating stability at the general manager level, a key driver of restaurant performance.

"Research in this industry consistently shows that stability at the general manager level leads to stability among hourly employees," Bafundo said. "And that stability ultimately drives guest satisfaction, sales and profitability."

Participants are expected to operate with an owner's mindset, taking accountability for performance, building strong teams and serving as the face of the brand in their local communities. The program also acts as a stepping stone toward future franchise ownership, giving operators the experience and financial upside to grow within the system.

To qualify, candidates must demonstrate at least two years of strong performance as a general manager, consistent operational excellence, a desire to grow with the brand and the ability to make an upfront investment, which varies by restaurant.

The Operating Partner Program is currently rolling out internally, with many candidates expected to meet eligibility requirements by the end of the year.

As Wings and Rings continues to expand, the OPP reinforces the brand's commitment to developing talent from within, strengthening its culture and aligning incentives across the system.

"This is about investing in our people for the long term," Bafundo said. "When our operators win, our teams win, and ultimately, our guests do too."

ABOUT WINGS AND RINGS

Established in 1984 in Cincinnati, Ohio, Wings and Rings is THE club-level sports restaurant and bar with Craveworthy Wings and Rings, My Place Service and a Club-Level Ambiance, all to encourage social connections. Whether it's enjoying a bit of banter, catching up over the game, finding new craft beer favorites, or celebrating a big win, Wings and Rings is the place where everyone can kick back, enjoy life, and champion everyday moments. With 85 units across the globe, Wings and Rings is changing the sports restaurant category, making elevated food and beverage experiences accessible to all fans. For more information, please visit www.WingsandRings.com and www.OwnWingsandRings.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Julie Maw

Mainland

209.617.6518

[email protected]

SOURCE Wings and Rings