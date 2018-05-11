Wings Financial Credit Union Signs Partnership With Engage People

TORONTO, May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Engage People is proud to announce it has partnered with Wings Financial Credit Union to be the exclusive technology provider for the company's new payment card reward program. The partnership will cover the management and fulfillment of Wings' program through Engage People's proprietary Podium and LRG (Local Redemptions Globally) software platforms.

The search for a new partner focused on finding a company who could help deliver the best experience for both Wings Financial and its program participants. The strength of Engage People's product offering to differentiate, its ease of use, and personnel team, were three of the key reasons Wings Financial decided to work with Engage People. "Engage demonstrated the unique ability to quickly and easily define and execute campaigns within the Podium platform," noted Mike Sahr, Wings Financial Vice President of Payment Systems. Sahr also noted, "We are excited to offer LRG to our members. It's a real game-changer in offering relevant rewards to better fit our member's wants and needs."

Podium and LRG (Local Redemption Globally) are both proprietary software offerings from Engage People helping clients easily manage their Loyalty and Incentive programs.

Podium is a data and analytics software tool that allows clients to segment, manage, and support their program participants quickly and easily.

LRG is a seamless, borderless, and integrated eCommerce approach to Loyalty fulfillment where points are converted to currency and can be redeemed with thousands of online retailers wherever a participant is located.

"We were excited about the opportunity to partner with Wings as they were clearly looking for differentiators with the ability to offer incredible value to their rewards participants and look forward to a long and positive partnership," said Ron Benegbi, President at Engage People.

About Wings Financial Credit Union:

Wings Financial Credit Union is Minnesota's largest credit union and one of the top credit unions nationally, with over $4.5 billion in assets and over 240,000 members. In 2017, Wings was named one of the top five credit unions nationally by Bankrate.com, the top financial institution in Minnesota by Money Magazine and a Star Tribune top workplace for the fifth consecutive year.

About Engage People: Engage People is a leading loyalty service provider that has served the global loyalty, recognition, and incentive communities for over 25 years. Headquartered in the Greater Toronto Area, with offices and employees in Australia, Canada, Italy, UK and the USA, Engage is a white label technology incubator that delivers enterprise applications across the globe and was recently ranked on Canada's Fastest Growing Companies list. www.engagepeople.com

