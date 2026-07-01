Wings for Widows Launches Widow411 Grief Support Services, Creating a First-of-Its-Kind Support Model for Spousal Loss

WAYZATA, Minn., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wings for Widows announced today that Widow411 is now operational as its grief support services offering, giving the organization a first-of-its-kind ability to support widowed individuals through both sides of loss: the emotional devastation of losing a spouse and the administrative, financial, and practical burdens that immediately follow.

Hope Has A Name: Wings for Widows Speed Speed Hope Has A Name reveals why widowed individuals need more than information after loss - they need compassionate support for the grief, decisions, and uncertainty that follow. Wings for Widows now supports both sides of spousal loss: the emotional devastation of grief and the financial, administrative, and practical burdens that follow.

Widow411 was acquired by WidowWise LLC earlier this year and is now available to Wings for Widows through an exclusive licensing agreement. Through Widow411, Wings for Widows will expand its grief-informed support model by providing widowed individuals with compassionate resources, education, and guidance to navigate bereavement, rebuilding, and renewal.

The launch marks a significant expansion of Wings for Widows' mission and strengthens its position as the only organization in America providing comprehensive support for both the emotional and financial dimensions of spousal loss.

"Loss is a two-sided coin," said Chris Bentley, CFP®, founder and Executive Director of Wings for Widows and Managing Director of WidowWise LLC. "One side is grief — the pain, disorientation, loneliness, and emotional devastation that come with losing a spouse. The other side is the overwhelming administrative and financial burden that arrives almost immediately. Widowed people need support for both dimensions of that experience."

Founded in 2018, Wings for Widows has historically focused on helping widowed individuals navigate the financial and practical matters that follow the loss of a spouse through free, personalized financial coaching, financial literacy education, and a growing Resource Center. With Widow411 now operational, the organization is adding a deeper grief support component to walk alongside widowed individuals as they process loss, adjust to life alone, and begin the long journey toward healing and self-sufficiency.

Widow411 is a trusted digital education platform for widows navigating the emotional and practical challenges of life after loss. Its resources include experience-based guidance, educational content, and support designed to help widowed individuals feel less alone and more equipped for the road ahead.

"Widow411 allows Wings for Widows to serve the whole person," Bentley said. "Financial clarity matters. Administrative guidance matters. But grief matters, too. You cannot separate the emotional impact of loss from the practical decisions that follow. Our clients are often asked to make some of the most important financial decisions of their lives while they are exhausted, overwhelmed, and grieving. Widow411 helps us meet them with compassion before, during, and after those decisions."

More than one million Americans experience the loss of a spouse each year. For many, the days and months following that loss bring a collision of grief, paperwork, income disruption, benefit decisions, tax issues, debt questions, household responsibilities, and fear about the future. Wings for Widows' expanded model recognizes that these challenges are deeply connected and must be addressed together.

"Widowed people are not simply facing a financial event," Bentley said. "They are facing one of life's most devastating human experiences. Wings for Widows exists because no one should navigate that journey alone."

About Wings for Widows

Wings for Widows is a nonprofit organization based in Wayzata, Minnesota, that provides free, grief-informed financial coaching, education, resources, and support to widowed individuals through a national network of volunteer CFP® professionals. Founded in 2018 by Chris Bentley, CFP®, Wings for Widows helps widowed individuals transform confusion and uncertainty into financial clarity, confidence, and self-sufficiency. To learn more, visit wingsforwidows.org.

About WidowWise LLC

WidowWise LLC is a mission-driven holding company dedicated to advancing education, research, and resources for the widowed community. Its platforms and initiatives include WidowWise University, WidowWise Institute, Widow411, and Widowers Support Network, each designed to support widowed individuals and the professionals who serve them. To learn more, visit widowwisellc.com.

About Widow411

Widow411 is a digital education and grief support platform offering resources, guidance, and compassionate support for widows navigating life after loss. Founded in 2018 by Kim Murray, Widow411 provides experience-based content addressing the emotional and practical dimensions of widowhood.

Media Contact:

Chris Bentley

Executive Director, Wings for Widows | Managing Director, WidowWise

[email protected]

(612) 799-9892

SOURCE Wings for Widows