Wings Introduces Nectar for Autonomous Sustainable Retail

BOSTON, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wings , an emerging robotics and AI startup developing autonomous businesses for all, today announced the release of Nectar, which brings a new category of Autonomous Sustainable Retail (ASR) to life. Nectar is powered by the company's patent-pending HiveRobotics , a unique collective of decentralized, self-organized robotic systems. The company intends to debut Nectar within the food service market.

"Nectar is more than just a revolution in retail. It represents a fundamental rethinking and reengineering of how we as people go about our lives interacting with food services," says Haitham Al-Beik, CEO of Wings. "Nectar redefines retail while preserving an essential aspect of people's lives—time."

Nectar offers first-class personalized service for drinks, food, and merchandise without human intervention. The built-in inventory, production, recycling, packaging, and delivery features will make it one of the first locally-driven micro-factories for one-on-one service. All product deliveries are driven by a robotic shuttle from within the Nectar and contained within a robotic basket that extends to a designated drop-off table for quick, accurate, and clean transport.

Operating on a real-time platform, customers interact with Nectar via a mobile app to place orders (via touch or voice) with a built-in seamless payment system. Its software is highly intuitive and is fully aware of its environment, while all of its robotics are custom-built to be sustainable and safe for food and people—even to the touch. In addition, Nectar is the first artisan robotics without arms, and requires half the energy and space compared to traditional technologies.

"Nectar ushers in a new way of experiencing on-the-go food service," says Hari Rao, Chief Manufacturing & Robotics Officer of Wings. "The hardware and software combined define a new and novel integrated singular design using fifty percent less energy for a fifty percent efficiency in utility and space, while increasing profit margins by a factor of ten."

Nectar has been architectured and developed from the ground-up in Wings' HiveRobotics lab with close to $1M of capital secured since 2017. Wings will require upwards of $10M to bring the product into production, targeting late 2023. Initially, Nectar will be deployed and operated by Wings in areas with health-conscious, busy young professionals who maintain time-conscious, on-the-go lifestyles.

"The COVID-19 pandemic revealed what has been right in front of us for years… retail and the services industry is in dire need of innovation and invention," says Jim McDermet, Wings' advisor. "Get ready for a seismic shift in retail that puts you in the driver's seat."

The company plans to showcase progress of Nectar and its features later in the year. In addition, its HiveRobotics lab will be open for curious minds, investors, and partners in October 2021.

To learn more about Nectar: https://wings.business/nectar .

